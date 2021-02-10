Monticello Sports Round-Up

Moose earn two big wins:
The Monticello Moose defeated the Becker/Big Lake Eagles in a close 3-2 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and defeated North Branch 4-3 on Friday, Feb. 5.
On Tuesday in the second period Monticello was the first to score two minutes in.
Tyler Miller scored with assists from Daniel Homsombath and Gavin Simon.
Tyler Schmitt responded for the Eagles with a goal and assists from Ethan Tobako and Luke Ruppelius.
Up next was Wilson Dahlheimer for the Moose with the assist going to Gunnar Sibley eight minutes into the second period.
The score was 2-1 going into the final period
Becker/Big Lake scored first in the third period with Schmitt adding another goal.
Monticello’s Dahlheimer sealed the win with a goal off of the power play and an assist from Sibley.
The final score was 3-2.
Michael Biller had 22 saves for the Moose.
Alec Anderson had 32 saves for the Eagles.
On Friday North Branch scored first in the opening period.
Moose Gavin Brooks and Ben Miller both scored in the second period, bringing the score to 2-1.
In the third period the Vikings scored twice and Monticello’s Wilson Dahlheimer scored one final goal to secure the win.
Girls bball falls to Bluejackets:
The Monticello girls basketball team fell to Cambridge-Isanti 39-33 on Friday, Feb. 5.
Morgynn Spears led the way with eight points, and six rebounds.
Emma Cordell had five points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Madison Katzenberger had five points, one rebound, and two steals.
Olivia Hanson had four points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Tuesday coverage:
The Monticello girls basketball team fell to Chisago Lakes 64-45 on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Magic girls now sit at No. 5 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
Morgynn spears had 11 points, Lily Manning had eight, Katelyn Lindberg had seven, Madison Katzenberger had five, Sophia Haase and Olivia Hanson added four points each.
Riverhawks slip twice:
On Thursday, Feb. 4 the Riverhawks fell to Moorhead 2-1.
Moorhead scored once in the first period and once in the second period.
In the third period North Wright County scored once. Halle Dahlheimer scored with an assist from Lilly Gillespie.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 16 saves in the net.
Tuesday coverage:
The North Wright County Riverhawks fell 2-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Eden Prairie.
The Eagles scored one goal in both the first and second period, making the score 2-0 heading into the third period.
The Riverhawks scored once in the third period making.
Gillespie scored with 16:32 left in the game with assists from Adrienne Hansen and Sydney Petersen.
Weiser had 32 saves and a .941 save percentage in the net for North Wright County.
Monticello gymnastics takes a loss:
The Monticello gymnastics team fell to Cambridge-Isanti 140.25 to 135.775 on Friday, Feb. 5.
Reagan Bryant took fourth place in the all-around with a score of 34.1.
Reagan Wahnschaff took fifth in the all-around with a score of 33.525.
