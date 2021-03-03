Monticello Sports Round Up

Boys hockey falls to storm in overtime
The Monticello Moose added another loss against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Moose fell to the Storm 3-2 in overtime. Monticello had 45 shots on goal, but couldn’t score first to break the tie.
Sauk Rapids-Rice had 23 shots on goal.
Goal keeper Nask Wilson had 20 saves out of 23 shots against him and a .870 save percentage for the night.
Monticello’s Ben Miller scored first in the first period with the assist going to Gavin Brooks.
Cody Russell scored next for the Moose in the second period with the assist going to Brooks once again.
The Storm scored twice in the second period as well tying the score 2-2.
In the third period neither team scored, forcing the teams into overtime.
Sauk Rapids-Rice scored first with 5:10 on the clock and bringing the final score to 3-2.
Boys basketball crumbles to buffalo
The Monticello boys basketball team was defeated by Buffalo 67-50 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Monticello was up 31-24 at half time, but couldn’t compete in the second half to pull out a win.
Buffalo scored 43 points in the second half compared to the Magic’s 19 points.
Carson Kolles led Monticello with 14 points, Wyatt Sawatzke wasn’t far behind with 12 points, Calvin Schmitz had 10 points, Mitchell Stocker had six points against the Bison, and Gus Hansgleben and Sam Valor each had four points for the night.
Girls hockey earns one-goal victory
The North Wright County Riverhawks were victorious over Buffalo 1-0 on Saturday, Feb. 27.
In the first period the Riverhawks had 10 attempts at the net and the Bison had six. Neither team scored.
In the second period North Wright County had 19 attempts at the net and Buffalo had eight, but neither team scored.
In the third period the Riverhawks had 12 attempts at the net and one goal. The Bison had five attempts at the net, but didn’t score.
Jenna Allen scored for North Wright County with 4:42 on the clock and assists going to Mya VanKuyk and Annica Walters.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 19 saves in the net stopping all attempts from Buffalo.
The Riverhawks currently sit at No. 5 in the conference.
Magic wrestlers fall to cambridge
The Monticello wrestling team fell to Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Feb. 27, 52-26.
At 113 pounds Quinn McCalla of Monticello over Quinton Harcey of Cambridge-Isanti (fall 0:50).
At 132 pounds Nelson Anderson of Monticello over Caleb Sachs of Cambridge-Isanti (fall 1:41).
At 145 pounds Jacob Cole of Monticello over Brandon Austin of Cambridge-Isanti (TF 19-3 2:27).
At 152 pounds Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello over Justin Henderson of Cambridge-Isanti (fall 3:47).
At 160 pounds Alex Fearing of Monticello over Wyatt Wothe of Cambridge-Isanti (dec 9-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.