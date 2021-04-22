Monticello Sports Round-Up

Magic baseball wins by two runs
The Magic baseball team defeated Becker 5-3 on Thursday, April 15.
Caden Ritter had two runs, Zach Anderson, Brock Woitalla, and Jackson Pribyl each had one run for the night.
Calvin Schmitz had three hits, Pribyl had two, and Max Walter and Ritter each had one hit.
Monticello pitcher Anderson pitched two innings. He gave up one hit and zero runs out of his 36 pitches.
Logan Raab pitched for five innings. He gave up six hits and three runs out of his 80 pitches to the plate.
The two Magic pitchers each had three strike outs.
Monticello played Tuesday, April 20 against Big Lake. Check the Monticello Times website for updates.
Softball loses big to Becker
The Magic softball team couldn’t keep Becker down on Thursday, April 15.
The final score was 4-12 with Monticello trailing.
Hailey Beilke led the team with one run and two hits.
Lillie Binsfeld, Sammi May, and Lexie Anderson each had one run.
Beilke pitched for six innings and gave up 13 runs along with 12 hits.
Boys lacrosse has high scoring game
The Magic lacrosse team took the field for the first time on Thursday, April 15 against Delano.
They defeated the Tigers 15-9.
Titus Peters lead the team with four goals and two assists.
Jesse DeChene had three goals and two assists and Colby Kramer had three goals and one assist.
Sanders Hanson and Wyatt Kiputh each had two goals. Hanson had two assists and Kiputh had one assist.
Mason Soucy had one goal for the night.
Callan Jacobson, Jackson Montgomery, and Isaac Weerres each had one assist for the Magic.
Monticello girls lacrosse wins
Monticello defeated Delano 9-7 on Thursday, April 15 on the Magic home field.
Emma Cordell had two goals two assists, and one ground ball.
Madison Katzenberger had two goals, one assist, and one ground ball.
Morgynn Spears had two goals and one assist.
Avery Haag had two goals and one ground ball.
Brooklyn Kunz had one goal and one ground ball.
Mya Brion had three assists for the Magic.
Golf falls to middle of the conference
Monticello came in fourth place out of eight teams on Thursday, April 15.
They scored a 411 as a team.
Lauren Dahl had the best individual score, coming in fourth place after shooting a 92.
Abigail Johnson’s 104 was good for 12th place.
Brianna Brant shot a 107, Ellie Telecky shot a 108, Alayna Opatz shot a 115, and Emma Roff shot a 120.
