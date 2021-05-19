Monticello sports round-up

Girls golf comes fourth out of eight
The Monticello girls golf team came in fourth place at the Mississippi 8 conference meet on Wednesday, May 12.
The team shot a 388 for the day.
Lauren Dahl led the team with a 90.67 in sixth place. Brianna Brent shot a 94.33.
Ellie Telecky was next with a 102.33, Abigail Johnson had a 105, Alayna Opatz shot a 110.33, and Emma Roff shot a 119 for the Magic.
Boys lacrosse shut out Big Lake
The Monticello boys lacrosse team defeated Big Lake 24-0 on Thursday, May 13.
Jesse DeChene, Cole Kochmann, and Gavin Nelson each had three goals.
Callan Jacobson, Gavin Simon, Mason Soucy, Jackson Montgomery, and Caden Peterson each had two goals for the night.
Matthew Koshiol, Paul Warmka, Sanders Hanson, Noah Duszynski, and Alex Westveer each had one goal against the Hornets.
Boys golf swings in St. Cloud
The Monticello boys golf team took second place on Thursday, May 13 at the St. Cloud Invite.
They shot a 335.40 as a team.
Brady Bergstrom shot a 78, Thomas Disch shot an 84.50, Aaron Puppe shot an 85, and Quinten Hass shot an 86.50.
Baseball earns one run against Maple Grove
The Monticello baseball team took a 6-1 loss to Maple Grove on Saturday, May 15.
In the fourth inning Magic Jackson Pribyl earned the only run for Monticello.
Brock Woitalla and Logan Raab each had one hit for the night and Pribyl had two hits.
Pitcher Raab gave up six runs and six hits to Maple Grove.
Tennis goes three for three
The Monticello tennis team defeated Anoka and Robbinsdale-Armstrong 7-0, and defeated St. Paul Central 5-2 on Saturday, May 15.
Singles:
No. 1 Riley Eddins of St. Paul Central defeated Tyler Rousslang of Monticello, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 Magic Henry Sawatzke defeated Oscar Vargo of St. Paul Central, 6-0, 3-6, 10-4.
No. 3 Harrison Ash of St. Paul Central defeated Magic Dylan Roiger, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 Wyatt Kadelbach of Monticello defeated Jorgen Holbrook of St. Paul Central 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.
Doubles:
No. 1 Magic Jackson Bianchi and Johnny May defeated Everett Ries and Teddy Mcgowan of St. Paul Central, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 2 Levi Vanderlinden and Ryan Schyma of Monticello defeated Charles Gerteis and Niklas Birkeland of St. Paul Central, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
No. 3 Monticello’s Daniel Homsombath and Brandon Fyle defeated Calum Axelson and Alexander Bagdade of St. Paul Central 6-4, 7-6 (3).
