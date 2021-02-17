Monticello Sports Round-Up

Swimmers take first loss
The Monticello boys swimming and diving team went up against St. Michael-Albertville and fell 111.50 to 74.50 on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Magic took its first loss of the season.
Tanner Branson took first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.04.
Clay Megaw took first place in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:04.53.
Boy basketball earns a win
The Monticello boys basketball team defeated St. Francis on Thursday, Feb. 11 on the road.
The final score was 64-53.
Monticello now sits at No. 6 in the conference and is 3-6 for the season.
Carson Kolles led the way for Monticello with 25 points, Wyatt Sawatzke had 13 points, Calvin Schmitz had 12 points, Gus Hangsleben had eight points, and Mitchell Stocker had six points.
Tuesday coverage:
The Monticello boys basketball team fell to Chisago Lakes 66-49 on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Magic trailed 35-32 at halftime.The score was close at halftime 35-32, but Monticello continued to trail.
Kolles led the team with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, and three steals.
Schmitz was up next with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Hangsleben had seven points, 10 rebounds, an one assist.
Sawatzke had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
The Magic hosted Rocori on Tuesday and hosts Becker Thursday at the Monticello field house.
Girls hockey slips on the ice
The North Wright County girls hockey team fell to Minnetonka 4-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Riverhawks scored their only goal right out of the gate. Halle Dahlheimer scored off of the power play with assists from Sydney Petersen and Jenna Kyono.
Minnetonka went on to score a goal to close out the first period and three more goal in the third period.
The final score was 4-1.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 36 saves and a .900 save percentage.
The Riverhawks had 14 shots on goal.
