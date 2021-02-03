Monticello Sports Round-Up

Moose boys hockey adds one win:
The Monticello Moose boys hockey team defeated Pine City Area 4-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Wilson Dahlheimer scored the first goal for the Moose in the first period off of the power play just two minutes into the game.
In the second period Riley Ronayne scored with assists from Gavin Brooks and Ben Miller.
Just one minute into the third period Gunnar Sibley earned another goal for Monticello.
Sibley scored for the second time with 7:32 on the clock and an assist from Jesse DeChene bringing the score to 4-0.
In the final moments of the game Pine City Area scored it’s only goal. The final score was 4-1.
Moose goalie Nash Wilson had 21 saves for the night.
Boys basketball earns first win:
The Monticello boys basketball team earned it’s first win of the season against North Branch 82-78 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Carson Kolles led the Magic with 39 points, Gus Hangsleben had 15, Austin Marquette had 11, Calvin Schmitz had nine, Aaron Puppe had six, and Mitchell Stocker had two.
Hangsleben had 12 rebounds, Kolles had seven, Schmitz had six, Marquette had five, Henry Sawatzke and Stocker each had four, and Sam Valor and Puppe each had three.
Kolles and Valor each had five assists, and Puppe, Marquette, and Shmitz each had one assist.
Valor had three steals, Kolles had two, and Hangsleben and Marquette each had one.
Stocker had two blocks for the night.
On Friday, Jan. 29 Monticello fell to Princeton 80-57.
Kolles led the way again with 17 points, Schmitz had 12, Hansgleben had eight, Valor had seven, Stocker had six, Patrick Shobe had three, and Schluender and Sawatzke had two each.
Hansgleben had 13 rebounds, Kolles had nine, Stocker had six, Schluender had four, and Marquette and Schmitz each had two.
Schmitz and Valor each had two assists, and Derek Harley, Stocker, Kolles, and Marquette each had one assist.
Kolles and Marquette each had two steals and Schmitz and Valor each had one steal.
Stocker had one block for the night.
Girls basketball adds win and loss:
The Magic took on Princeton on Friday, Jan. 29 and added a win 50-48.
Oliva Hanson and Katelyn Lindberg led the way with 12 points each, Emma Cordell had 10, Morgynn Spears had eight, Lily Manning had six, Graycee Roubinek and Madison Katzenberger each had one point.
Hanson had 11 rebounds, Spears had seven, Cordell had five, Lindberg had three, Katzenberger, Sophia Haase, Manning, and Grace Kuta each had two rebounds.
Hanson had four assists, Cordell and Lindberg had two, Katzenberger and Roubinek each had one assist.
Haase had two steals, Katzenberger, Cordell, Lindberg, Hanson, and Roubinek each had one steal.
The Monticello girls basketball team and North Branch battled to the finish and the Vikings came out on top by just one basket on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The final score was 43-41.
Hasnon led the way with 13 points, Cordell had nine points, Katzenberger had six, Spears had five, Manning had four, Lindberg and Kuta each had two points.
Hanson had nine rebounds, Manning had six, Spears had five, and Haase and Kuta each had three.
Lindberg had four assists, Katzenberger, Kuta, and Manning each had two.
Hanson, Manning, and Spears each had two steals.
The Magic now sit at a 2-3 record.
