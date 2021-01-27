Monticello Sports Round-Up

Moose had a winless week:
The Monticello Moose added a loss and a tie against St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Moose fell 2-0 to the Saints. Monticello had 44 shots on goal, but couldn’t make anything count.
Goalie Nask Wilson had 18 saves out of 20 shots against him.
The game against the Wildcats ended in a 4-4 tie.
Brooks Wilson, Gavin Brooks, Daniel Homsombath, and Wilson Dahlheimer each scored for the Moose.
Wilson faced 25 shots and registered 21 saves.
Tuesday, Jan. 19:
The Moose lost 2-1 to St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Braden Bitz had the only goal for Monticello, finding the net in the first period with 9:56 on the clock. The assist was from Riley Ronayne.
Wilson had faced 32 shots on goal and made 30 saves.
Wrestlers fall in triangular:
Monticello wrestling fell to Andover 56-23 and Elk River 48-36 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Andover defeated Monticello in the first two weight classes.
Quinn McCalla earned a victory weighing in at 120 pounds.
Andover defeated Monticello at 126 pounds.
Nelson Anderson also earned a win in his weight class of 132 pounds.
Andover defeated Monticello at 138 pounds.
Jacob Cole earned a Magic victory over Andover at 145 pounds.
Andover defeated Monticello at 152 pounds.
Alex Fearing defeated Andover at 160 pounds (fall 2:32).
Andover defeated Monticello in the next five weight classes.
Riverhawks add a win and loss
The Riverhawks fell to Edina 4-0 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 32 saves out of 36 attempts.
Tuesday, Jan. 19:
The North Wright County Riverhawks added another win to its record against Wayzata 3-1.
Wayzata was the first to score in the opening period.
In the second period neither team scored.
The third period was when the Riverhawks turned up the heat scoring the three goals.
Lilly Gillespie scored two goals and Jenna Allen scored the third.
Chloe Finnerty and Josie VanKuyk each had one assist and Sydney Petersen had two assists for the night.
North Wright County Jadyn Weiser had 25 saves out of 26 shots on goal.
Monticello swim earns second win:
Monticello defeated Cambridge-Isanti in the pool 88-76.
Zach Kuch, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Paul Fasen took first place in the 200 MR with a time of 1:53.95.
Jacob Biard came in first place in the 200 free with a time of 1:54.02.
Megaw was up again, taking the victory at 2:23.02 in the 200 IM.
MJ Arns was first in diving scoring a 195.65.
Issac VanHoorik was the star in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.32.
In the 100 free Biard took first with a time of 51.17.
In the 500 free Fasen took first with a time of 5:39.82.
Branson, Otten, South, and Biard took first in the 200 relay with a time of 1:43.74.
Kuch came in first place with a 1:10.21 in the 100 back stroke.
Santiago Castro was up first in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:22.23.
Fasen, Kuch, VanHoorik, and Biard came in first in the 400 relay with a time of 3:39.07.
