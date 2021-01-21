Monticello Sports Round-up

Monticello boys hockey
The Monticello Moose had a successful season opener against Chicago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 14.
They defeated the Wildcats 5-3.
In the first period Ben Miller earned his first goal of the 2021 season off of the power play with 6:30 on the clock making the score 1-0.
Chisago Lakes scored two goals to wrap up the first period.
In the second period each team scored one goal bring the score to 3-2 with Monticello trailing.
Gavin Brooks scored the second goal for the Moose.
The Monticello boys hockey team came out hot in the third period securing the in with three goals and shutting out the Wildcats.
Jesse DeChene had one goals and Wilson Dahlheimer had two for the night.
The final score was 5-3.
Monticello girls basketball
The Monticello girls basketball team took on St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Magic had the final say in a 60-50 game that came down to the last minute of play.
Top scorers for Monticello were Olivia Hanson with 20 points, Morgynn Spears with 12, Madison Katzenberger with eight, Sophia Haase, Katelyn Lindberg, and Lily Manning each had five, Grace Roubinek had four, and Emma Cordell had one point.
Spears led the team with 15 rebounds, Hanson was up next with 10 rebounds, Lindberg had six, Cordell and Manning had four, Katzenberger and Grace Kuta had three, and Haase and Roubinek both had two rebounds.
Haas led the Magic with four assists, Spears had three, Manning had two, and Cordell, Lindberg, and Hanson each had one assist.
Hanson had three steals against St. Francis, Cordell, Manning and Roubinek each had two, and Spears and Katzenberger each had one steal.
Manning and Spears each had one block for the night.
Monticello boys swimming and diving
The Magic swim team defeated Chisago Lakes 97-71 in the season opener on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer thought it was a great effort by his team.
“Good first shot,” Westveer said. “The boys did well and it shows a lot of room for improvement as we have only had eight practices before this.”
In the first event, the 200 MR Monticello took the early lead 10-4.
In the 200 freestyle Jacob Biard came in first place for the Magic bringing the score to 23-7.
After the 200 IM the score was 36-10.
The Monticello continued to pull away until the 200 relay where the score was 97-40 and the Wildcats nearly caught up in the next three events.
After the 100 back stroke the score was 97-46 and after the 100 breast stroke the score was 97-59.
In the final event, the 400 relay the score was 97-71.
