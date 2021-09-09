Magic tennis
on Tuesday, Aug. 31 the Magic participated in a triangular match against Delano and Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Magic swept GSL 7-0. Rebecca Rousslang, Samantha Pullen, Adah Mattson, and Sophie Rosh all won their singles matches for Monticello. Doubles pairings Ava Melvin and Abigail DeLarco, Taylor Gearey and Kenna Wang, and Eve Miller and Katelyn Lindberg all won their doubles matches as well. Delano beat Monticello 7-0 in their series.
Magic cross country
Monticello boys took first place as a team in the Big Lake Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 31. They scored a 44 with a time of 1:31:22.1. Noah Mahoney was the top finisher for the Magic with a time of 16:56.416 taking second place as an individual. Ty Brouwer was the next Monticello finisher with a time of 18:28.713 good for ninth. Cade Hansen rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18:36.147. The girls also took first place as a team. They scored a 51 with a time of 1:50:39.1. Isabel Mahoney was the top finisher for the Magic with a time of 20:04.229 also taking second place as an individual. Emily Lovegren also placed in the top 10 individually with a time of 21:35.229 that was good for sixth. The girls also ran in the Irish Invitational placing eighth as a team on Friday, Sept. 3.
Magic swim & dive
On Tuesday, Aug. 31 the Magic swim and drive team defeated Foley 100-84. Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler, and McKenna Biegler finished in first during the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.63. Natalie Martin won the 200 Yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.38. Adalynn Biegler won first during the 50 yard freestyle in 24.71 seconds. Adalynn also won the 100 yard butterfly in 1:02.57. Lorna Belchak took first in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 56.54. Belchak also won the 100 yard backstroke with her time of 1:02.92. Rose Urick took first in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.35.
Magic boys soccer
After starting the season 0-1, the boys soccer team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Magic dominated Becker 7-1 at Becker High School. They scored six second half goals after it was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes. On Thursday, Sept. 2 the boys hosted Mound Westonka. They lost 2-0 and dropped their record to 1-2 on the year.
Magic volleyball
The Magic beat Sartell-St. Stephen 3-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Megan Wetter finished with seven kills and Kendall Luoma had six. Brooklyn Sigler finished with 14 assists. Wetter also had eight digs. On Thursday, Sept. 2 they also swept St. Cloud Apollo in straight sets. Megan Wetter finished with six aces and 10 kills. Brooklyn Sigler had 18 assists and six digs. Isabelle Dixon had 11 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.