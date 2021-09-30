Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Swim & Dive
Monticello swam in a meet against St. Michael-Albertville, Tuesday, Sept, 21. The Magic won the meet 109-77. “Wow, we had a fabulous night in the pool against STMA. Our girls did it again with great sportsmanship, hard work and determination. It’s so much fun seeing the realization that they can achieve more than they expect out of themselves and having fun while pushing their limits,” said Stacy Biegler.
Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler, and McKenna Biegler took first place during the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.05. Adalynn Biegler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.18. Adalynn Biegler also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.25. Lorna Belchak won the 100 freestyle with a time of just 55.65 seconds. Rose Urick won the 100 breaststroke with her time of 1:14.47.
And to cap off the evening the Magic also took first in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Lorna Belchak, McKenna Biegler, Camdyn Branson, and Adalynn Biegler finished in 3:50.71. Monticello also swam against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Magic won the meet to remain undefeated on the year.
Boys Cross Country
Before the girls ran in the Milaca Mega Meet, the boys were running at the Buffalo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Magic edged out Buffalo by just two points, 44-46. Monticello had a team time of 1:28:04.0.
Monticello broke Buffalo’s streak of nine straight wins at the Buffalo Invitational. Noah Mahoney finished in third as an individual with a time of 16:48.5. Cade Hansen finished in eighth place with his time of 17:41.3. Matt Penttila rounded out the top ten fininshing in tenth with a time of 17:50.3.
Ty Brouwer finished on Penttila’s heel coming in 11th at 17:50.7. Zane Pemberton came in 12th with a time of 17:53.3. Paul Fasen finished in 18:44.3, good for 21st and Quinn McCalla capped off the Monticello team with a 24th place finish as an individual with his time of 19:00.1.
Volleyball
Monticello traveled for a match against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Magic won in straight sets 3-0 over the Bluejackets.
