Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Swim & Dive
On Tuesday, Sept. 14 the swim and dive team traveled to compete against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Monticello won 120-66. Stacy Biegler said about the win, “we had another great night in the pool against Sauk Rapids-Rice. We won every event except the 200 Free Relay. Lots of close races with us coming out on top. Our second and third swimmers did really well by beating their second and third swimmers. We also had a great night on boards as well, with going one and two. These ladies are learning to race all the way to the end and it shows in time improvements and out touching the competition.”
On Saturday, Sept. 18 they participated in the Panther Invitational in Spring Lake Park. It was their first multi-team event of the year where they finished in the top two. “It was a lot of fun being back at a multi team event since covid and to race other teams that we usually do not compete with. We had another great meet in the pool. Many top finishers and we came out on top as a team. The divers started us off by getting fourth and five and the swimmers continued the success. Diving was in the morning and swimming in the afternoon. Top three earned medals and four through seven earned ribbons. The top two teams earned a sheet cake. The girls really enjoyed the cake after working hard in the pool,” said Biegler.
Cross Country
On Thurday, Sept. 16 the cross country team competed in the Lucky Lindy race in Little Falls. The boys finished fifth as a team. Matt Penttila finished with the best Monticello time at 17:39.9, which was good for 19th. There were no other Magic runners in the top 20 for individuals. The girls finished eighth as a team with Emily Lovegren finished with the best girls time at 20:54.6, good for 22nd place for individuals.
