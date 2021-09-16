Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Girls soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 7, the girls fell 1-0 to Delano after the game was called due to lightning strikes early in the second half. They started conference play against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 9, Olivia Hanson scored in overtime and the Magic won 1-0. On Monday against Cambridge-Isanti, the game was also called due to lightning strikes shortly into the second half resulting in a 0-0 tie.
Volleyball
On Thursday, Sept. 7 the volleyball team hosted Big Lake losing in five sets. On Saturday, Sept. 11, they participated in a tournament located at Sauk Rapids High School. They won three out of four games, their only loss coming to the tournament champions.
Cross Country
On Saturday, Sept. 11 the Magic hosted their invitational at Bertram Regional Park. The boys finished in second as a team just one point behind Big Lake. Noah Mahoney finished second as an individual with a time of 16:24.8. Cade Hansen finished in 17:58.2, which was good for eighth and Ty Brouwer finished just a second behind Hansen for ninth. The girls finished in first place as a team. All of the girls finished in the top 20 of individuals. Isabel Mahoney, Emily Lovegren, Meah Morris, Josey Nygaard, and Halle Dahlheimer all placed in the top 10. Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte and Ava Nebben were the other two girls who helped Monticello take first.
