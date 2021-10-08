Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Volleyball
Monticello hosted Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Magic won in straight sets 3-0 in their only match of the week. Megan Wetter had 16 kills and seven digs. Natalie Emmerich also had seven digs. Raegan Bryant added seven kills as well.
Swim and dive
The Magic swam against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Magic won 102-75. McKenna Stachowski, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler, Adrienne Yender took first in the 200 medley relay. McKenna Biegler took first in the 200 freestyle. Ella Vagle took first in the 200 IM. Adalynn Biegler took first in the 50 yard free. Diver Macey Morgan took first and set a PR with a score of 192.70.
Monticello also took the top three spots in the 100 fly with McKenna Stachowski finishing in first. Ella Vagle took the top spot in the 100 freestyle. Adrienne Yender finished first in the 500 free. McKenna Biegler, Camdyn Branson, Natalie Martin, and Adalynn Biegler took first in the 200 free relay. Adalynn Biegler took first in the 100 backstroke. Rose Urick placed first in the 100 breaststroke.
Girls cross country
Eighth ranked Magic girls cross country ran in Osseo Invitational at the Elm Creek Park Reserve on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Magic finished in fifth place as a team. Isabel Mahoney was the first Monticello runner to finish with a time of 20:08.8.
Football
The Margic traveled to Larson Stadium home of Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Oct. 1. The Magic came away victorious 21-18 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Austin Marquette had a 23 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Luke Emmerich found Carson Kolles for a 39 yard touchdown to take a 13-6 lead in the third quarter. Kolles came away with a 69 yard touchdown run that ended up as the game winning score to take a 21-6 lead as they held on to win. The Bluejackets missed two two point attemps in the fourth quarter.
