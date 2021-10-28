Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Boys soccer

Monticello fell to Princeton 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 19 during the section 6AA semifinals. The Tigers got a goal from Cameron Dassow in the second half to win the game. The loss eliminated the Magic from the section tournament. The Magic finished the season 10-7-1, 6-1-0 in the Mississippi 8 placing second in the conference with their one regular season conference loss coming at the hands of Princeton, Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Volleyball

Monticello played Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Oct 19 closing out the regular season. The Magic handled the Storm 3-0 in straight sets. The Magic earned the top seed in section 5AAA as co-conference champs with the Hornets. Monticello hosts Zimmerman on Wednesday in the opening match of section playoffs.

