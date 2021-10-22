Cross Country
The Magic ran in the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The boys finished in third place with 65 points to Big Lake (first) and Northwest (second), respectively. Noah Mahoney, the 11th thanked runner in class AA, finished first amongst all individuals with a time of 16:25.4. Ty Brouwer (17:04.4) finished 11th, Matt Penttila (17:10.5) finished 13th, Zane Pemberton (17:23.8) finished 17th, Paul Fasen (17:40.5) finished 23rd, Chris Falk (17:58.4) finished 31st, Jack Geislinger (18:09.5) finished 35th and Quinn McCalla (18:16.4) finished in 39th.
The girls finished in second place with 55 points, just two points behind first place Delano. Isabel Mahoney (19:47.2) finished in second place. Emily Lovegren (20:39.2) finished in ninth, Meah Morris (20:45.1) finished 11th, Halle Dahlheimer (21:03.1) finished 15th, Alexis Rimmer (21:25.2) finished 18th, Josey Nygaard (21:30.8) finished 22nd, Hope Guertin (21:55.1) finished 34th, Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte (21:57.1) finished 36th and Ava Nebben (22:05.9) finished in 39th. The boys team is ranked third in class AA while the girls are ranked eighth.
Swim & Dive
Monticello hosted Becker for a dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Magic won 99-76 over the Bulldogs. Monticello took first and second in the 200 mr. Belchak, Urick, Biegler and Biegler (1:58.36) finished first and Stachowski, Welle, Branson and Yender (2:05.34) placed second. The girls also took first and second during the 200 free. Natalie Martin (2:12.55) took first while Elsie Farnsworth (2:15.98) placed second.
Monticello took the top three spots during the 200 im. McKenna Biegler (2:26.26) finished in first, Camdyn Branson (2:28.09) finished second and Ella Vagle (2:34.14) finished third. Adalynn Biegler (25.04) took first and Lorna Belchak (25.86) placed second during the 50 free. Macey Morgan (182.50) finished in third place during the diving event. The Magic took the top three spots again during the 100 fly. McKenna Stachowski (1:06.42) took first, Camdyn Branson (1:06.95) finished in second and Allison Anderson (1:11.19) finished in third.
Adalynn Biegler (55.48) finished first and Natalie Martin (1:01.68) finished third for the 100 free. Kennedy McCalla (5:56.83) finished first in the 500 free while Lorna Belchak (6:14.68) finished in second. The 200 relay teams swept the top three spots. Biegler, Yender, Biegler and Belchak (1:46.68) finished first, Vagle, Martin, Farnsworth and Stachows (1:52.05) finished in second while Urick, Anderson, Urick and Greenwaldt (1:56.89) finished in third.
McKenna Biegler (1:08.76), Ella Vagle (1:07.51) and Grace Ibs (1:13.23) had the three fastest times during the 100 backstroke. Rose Urick (1:16.05), Hadley Branson (1:20.06) and Jayden Kanthak (1:21.38) finished with the three fastest times during the 100 breaststroke. The teams of Yender, Branson, Martin and Vagle (4:06.61) and Stachowski, McCalla, Anderson and Farnsworth (4:13.82) finished with the two fastest times during the 400 relay to close out the meet.
Volleyball
Monticello hosted St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Magic beat the Tigers in straight sets 3-0. On Thursday, Oct. 14 they traveled to Chisago Lakes winning in straight sets again 3-0. On Friday Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 Monticello played in the Fall Classic Invite at STMA going 2-3.
Football
On Friday, Oct. 15 Monticello hosted Andover at Monticello High School. Andover won 49-14 with the Magic keeping it as close as 28-14 late in the second quarter. Austin Marquette started the first drive of the game with a touchdown run and Carson Kolles ran in another touchdown with 1:18 left in the first half.
