Tennis
Monticello traveled to play their section match against Orono on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Orono beat Monticello 7-0 ending their season. Individuals begin on Monday, Oct. 18.
Cross Country
Monticello boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Becker Invitational on Tuesday, Oct 5. The boys took second place with 51 points and a team time of 1:27:49.1. Noah Mahoney, the tenth ranked boys runner in class AA, finished in third place as an individual with a time of 16:56.9. Ty Brouwer (17:34.7) finished in tenth. Matt Penttila (17:41.2), Zane Pemberton (17:42.1), Cade Hansen (17:54.2), Paul Fasen (18:08.2) and Quinn McCalla (18:19.7) also ran in Becker.
The girls team won the meet with 36 points and a team time of 1:46:03.8. Isabel Mahoney finished in second place with her time of 20:08.3. Emily Lovegren (20:51.2) finished in sixth place and Josey Nygaard (21:34.1) finished in tenth place. Meah Morris (21:34.1), Halle Dahlheimer (21:56.2) and Ava Nebben (22:16.3) all finished inside the top 20 of individuals. Full results can be found on gopherstateevents.com.
Volleyball
Monticello played STMA on Tuesday, Oct. 5. STMA beat Monticello 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 26-24). They came right back on Thursday, Oct. 7 and flipped the script, beating North Branch 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22). On Saturday, Oct. 9 they also played in the Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational. They went 3-1 beating Litchfield, Detroit Lakes, and Jordan all 2-0. Monticello is tied with Big Lake at the top of the Mississippi 8.
