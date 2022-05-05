Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys golf
It was a busy seven days for the golf team as they golfed five rounds. They played in a meet at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City on Tuesday, April 26. The boys shot 339 and placed fifth out of eight teams. Sophomore Tommy Disch led the Magic after shooting an 81. On Wednesday, April 27 they played in an invite at Refuge. The Magic shot 347 and tied Big Lake for fifth. Disch led them again with an 83. On Thursday, April 28 they were in Buffalo for a scramble, but no results are available as it was an exhibition event. On Friday, April 29 they played at Grand National Golf Club and shot 329 as a team to finish in seventh. Disch led the Magic shooting a 76. They finally had a couple of days off between events as on Monday they played in the Bluejacket Invite at Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge. Monti shot 328 and placed third. Brady Bergstrom led the Magic after shooting a 79.
Girls golf
The girls were not quite as busy as the boys. On Tuesday, April 26 they golfed in the Charlie Schuldt Invite at the Elk River Golf Club. The red and black shot 435 and finished in seventh out of 15 teams. Junior Brianna Brant shot a 98 to lead the team. On Thursday, April 28 the girls played in a shotgun start at Chisago Lakes Golf Course. They shot 395 and placed fourth out of eight schools. Eighth grader Alayna Opatz led the team with a 91. On Monday they played at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. They shot 411 as a team and finished in sixth. Brant led the girls with a 93.
Boys track and field
On Tuesday, April 26 the Magic hosted the Monticello Invite. They scored 123.5 and finished in second place. The 4x800 team of Ty Brouwer, Paul Fasen, Jack Geislinger and Cade Hansen took first with a time of 8:43.04. Luke Emmerich won the 400 meter dash in 52.43 seconds and the long jump at 22’ 2”. Brouwer won the 800 meter in 2:04.85. A team of Kaela Skistad, Mendoza-brunotte, Jack Geslinger and Luke Emmerich placed fourth in a co-ed 4x400 at the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 29.
Girls track and field
On Tuesday, April 29 the girls also helped host the Monticello Invite. According to Head Coach Kim Nygaard, the girls were determined to compete in less than ideal conditions. Emelia Skistad and Thalia Mendoza-brunotte made state Honor Roll in the 200 and Isabel Mahoney qualified for state honor roll in both the 1600 and 3200 (while wearing one shoe). Some of the girls qualified for the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 29 (top nine in all events, except the 100 dash where it’s top 18 and the 1600 and 3200 where 12 qualify). Skistad set a PR for the 100 and Mendoza-brunotte set a PR and nearly broke the school record for the 400 with a time of 58.77 seconds. The 4x200 team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Mendoza-brunotte and Skistad dropped four seconds to 1:44.9 and finished in third. The co-ed 4x400 team of Kaela Skistad, Mendoza-brunotte, Jack Geslinger and Luke Emmerich placed fourth. The girls head to Buffalo on Tuesday and on Saturday they have the Central MN Mega Meet in Sauk Rapids.
Softball
Magic softball is enjoying a 5-4 season to date on Tuesday. They’re currently riding a three game win streak. On Tuesday, April 26 they lost 4-0 to Chisago Lakes. They only recorded three hits and committed two errors in the loss. On Wednesday, April 27 the bats woke up as they beat Zimmerman 11-1. Sammi May led the girls with three hits, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Lillie Binsfeld pitched a complete game striking out 11. Then on Thursday, April 28 they played a double header against Cambridge-Isanti for four games in three days. They swept the double header winning 6-3 in game one and 14-3 in game two. Josi Ordorff and Kennedy Bieger both had 2 RBI in game one and in game two Hannah Storey went 4/4 with two doubles and 3 RBI. Allison Beilke hit a home run.
Girls lacrosse
The girls played in just one game last week. They lost 3-2 against Chisago Lakes on Friday, April 29 at home. The Magic scored once in each half, one from Halle Dahlheimer and the other from Briana Brenteson. Goalie Bryn Dahlheimer made seven saves on 10 shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.