Below are summaries of Monticello sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Bitz, Visness combine for no-no
You can’t have a better start to the season than Magic baseball has had. They’re off to a 6-0 start after going a combined 4-0 during two doubleheaders last week.
On Tuesday, April 25 Monticello hosted Chisago Lakes for the first doubleheader. They won game one 8-2 and game two 18-4. Cal Ulven started game one and went five innings to earn the W. He struck out eight and gave up just one hit. He helped himself out at the plate going 1-for-4 with 3 RBI.
In game two against the Wildcats, Monticello exploded for 12 runs in the third inning. Brock Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. He drove in 3 runs and scored four himself. Nick Anderson started and picked up the W despite a rocky first inning.
Anderson allowed all four runs in the first inning but settled down to help pitch a shutout the rest of the way and struck out 7 on 75 pitches in three innings (they played five-inning games for the doubleheader).
Their next doubleheader was at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, April 27. They had a convincing 13-2 win in game one and a combined no-hitter in game two.
Holthaus did it with his arm and the bat. He won after pitching all four innings with 6 ks and just 2 hits allowed with no walks. At the plate, he went 1-for-4 with 3 RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.
During game two Tyler Bitz and Tyson Visness combined for a no-hitter. Bitz earned the win after going three innings with 8 ks and 2 walks. Visness had 2 strikeouts and 2 walks. Hudson Landkammer drove in Trevor Jones for the only run of the game during the bottom of the second inning.
Magic golfers finish 2nd in North Branch
On Tuesday, April 25 the boys golfers played at Bulrush Golf Club in North Branch. The Magic shot 322 and finished in third to North Branch despite finishing just two strokes behind them. Junior Tommy Disch was second among all golfers after shooting a 78, just one stroke behind leader Andrew Swanson.
Freshman Brady McGriff was second on Monti with an 80. Junior Quinten Haas shot 81 and freshman Bryce Johnson shot 83.
The boys were at Pebble Creek in Becker on Tuesday. On Wednesday they were at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale.
On Monday they’re in Chisago Lakes for a meet.
Boys' lax searching 1st win
A tough season continues for Magic boys’ lacrosse. They dropped to 0-5 after losing 5-4 to Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Monday. On Friday, April 28 they lost 8-5 to STMA and on Tuesday, April 25 they lost 11-2 to Moorhead.
Callan Jacobson and Donovan Zepeda both scored twice against the Knights while Austin McGill recorded 2 assists. Goalie Mason Bauer finished with 18 saves on 26 shots on goal.
The Magic next play on Friday as they look for their first win against 4-1 St. Cloud. That game starts at 6 p.m. at Monticello High School. On Monday, May 8 they’re on the road at Becker before they turn around and play each other again on Wednesday, May 10 in Monticello starting at 4 p.m.
Softball nears .500 after 2-2 week
The Magic softball team played two doubleheaders on the road last week and went 2-2. They were swept on Tuesday, April 25 by Chisago Lakes. They lost 15-6 in game one and 10-0 in game two.
They played a reverse uno card on Cambridge-Isanti by sweeping them on Thursday, April 27. They had a convincing 10-1 win in game one and then edged out the Bluejackets 3-1 in a pitcher’s dual in game two.
Five different players recorded RBIs in game one led by Allison Beilke with 2. They stole 11 total bases as a team and four different girls had 2 (Sydney Fuller, Sammi May, Madison Biegler and Lillie Binsfeld). Josilynn Ordoff picked up the W in the pitcher’s circle after going five deep with 7 strikeouts and just 2 hits allowed.
On Tuesday they had a doubleheader with St. Francis. On Thursday they play on the road at Becker starting at 5 p.m. and on Friday they host Big Lake for a rematch of the season opener, also at 5 p.m.
Magic split Monday triangular
The Magic boys’ tennis team traveled to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 25. They didn’t play again until a triangular on Monday in Alexandria where they beat Osakis 6-1 and lost to the hosts 5-2.
Against Osakis, number two singles Wyatt Hanson won 3-6, 6-2, 10-6. Ethan Kuhn won the number three singles match 6-2, 6-2. Matteus Sundine won at number four singles by default.
William Kuhn and Hayden Miller won 6-2, 6-1 during the top duos match. Rylan Fierabend and Caleb Kalnbach won an easy 6-0, 6-0 at two duos. Last but not least was Kian Gustafson and Peyton Goyler who won the three duos match by default as well.
Sundine got another win at four singles against Alex 6-4, 6-3. Miller and Hanson were back at the top duo’s spot and won 7-5, 6-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.