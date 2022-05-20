Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys track and field
True Team sections were on Tuesday, May 10. The boys finished fourth with 654 points. The 4x200 relay team took third with a time of 1:35.63 and the 4x100 team also took third in 45.15. Luke Emmerich took fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.85. Michael Schilling took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.58. Ty Brouwer won the boys 800 with a time of 2:01.38. Noah Mahoney won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:48.11.
Girls track and field
At True Team sections on Tuesday, May 10 the girls had several strong performances, per usual. The 4x800 took first with a time of 10:05.79 and Hope Guertin set a PR in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.99 seconds. The girls also got a fourth place finish from the 4x100 team with a time of 52.85 seconds. Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte broke her third school record of the season with a time of 58.13 in the 400. Overall the girls placed fourth at the section 8AAA.
Baseball
The 9-5 Monticello Magic split their games 1-1 last week. On Tuesday, May 10 they beat North Branch 8-4. Cal Ulven picked up the w on the mound. Ulven pitched six innings and gave up no runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven in 99 pitches. Brock Woitalla hit a triple and recorded two RBI and a run scored. Caden King scored twice.
On Monday, they lost 8-3 on the road against Osseo. Zach Anderson took the loss after allowing four runs in two innings off five hits (one home run) and a walk. Brock Holthaus and Alex Fearing both had a double and an RBI.
The red and black have a busy schedule coming up. On Wednesday they play Fridley (7-8), on Thursday they have Princeton (11-4, 9-3) , on Friday they host Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-5) and on Monday, May 23 they play St. Francis (6-8, 5-7)
Softball
The Magic are riding a three game win streak currently. They started their week with a 3-1 loss to North Branch on Tuesday, May 10 before they rattled off three straight wins. On Thursday, May 12 they crushed Princeton 15-3. Chloe Hinz and Josi Ordorff both hit home runs in the game. Hinz finished with three RBI and Ordorff finished with four. Ordorff also started in the circle picking up the win in five innings allowing three runs on four hits and a walk.
On Friday, May 13 they won their second in a row, this time 8-7 over St. Cloud. Hinz hit another home run and finished with three RBI. And on Monday they beat Chisago Lakes 7-0 for their third straight. Their last regular season game is against St. Francis on Tuesday
Boys golf
On Thursday, May 12 the boys golfed in the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational for their only tournament of the week. No official scores are available at this time.
Girls golf
The girls played in two events over the last week. They shot plus 29 as a team to finish in 14th out of 16 teams. Junior Brianna Brant and eighth grader Sam Voll tied for the team lead shooting six over par. Eighth grader Alex Andrist shot eight over and eighth grader Kendall Metso shot nine over.
On Friday, May 13 they were at the Grand National Golf Club and shot 422 as a team. Brant led the team again with a 95, Voll was second with a 103, Andrist was third with a 110 and senior Taylor Hess was fourth with a 114.
Girls lacrosse
The girls split their week 1-1. On Friday, May 13 they lost 8-7 to Delano/Rockford on the road. It was tied at 5 at halftime, but the Magic were outscored 3-2 in the second half. Katelyn Lindberg led the Magic with two goals. Addison Kiphuth had a goal and two assists and Halle Dahlheimer had a goal and an assist.
They bounced back in a big way on Monday beating Rocori 15-2. Kiphuth, Tawny Dahlheimer, Julia DeChene and Piper Perron all scored twice for the red and black. Perron (two goals/one assist), Kiphuth (two goals/one assist) and Lauren Moorhouse (one goal/two assists) all had three point games. Bryn Dahlheimer made seven saves on seven shots on goal in net and Addison Simard got to see some time in net and picked up three saves on five shots on goal.
