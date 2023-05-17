Tommy Disch became the first Monticello golfer in at least the last 13 years to win an event when he shot a meet-low 70 (par 71) during the Monticello Invitational, Monday, May 15 at the Monticello Country Club.
The seventh-ranked team in Class 3A keeps trucking. They’re 11-3 this season and are tied with Princeton atop the Mississippi 8 standings at 9-2. Monti lost the first matchup 7-3 but has one more matchup with the Tigers on the second to last game of the season.
They swept North Branch during a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9. They won game one 2-0 and game two 14-4. On Thursday, May 11 they lost their first matchup with Princeton before they rebounded to beat Orono 8-3 on Monday.
Tuesday they played Big Lake and on Thursday they play Becker at home starting at 4:30 p.m. They end the season with three straight road games starting with Anoka on Friday.
Boys golf
The Magic had an awesome performance during the Monticello Invite on Monday. As a team, they finished third, nine strokes behind Brainerd, but set two individual records. Tommy Disch became the first individual to win an event under Coach Brian Hoffmann after he shot a round-low 70 (par 71).
Disch and teammate Quinten Haas (sixth, 75) became the first pair of Monticello teammates to finish top-six at an event under Hoffmann.
Girls golf
Monticello finished third (387) at the Mississippi 8 meet in Princeton on Monday. On Thursday, May 11, they played at the St. Cloud Country Club and shot 388 for a seventh-place finish.
Freshman Alayna Opatz (88), freshman Sam Voll (97), senior Brianna Brant (98) and eighth-grader Bailey Peterson (104) scored for Monti in Princeton. Voll (95), Brant (96), Opatz (97) and freshman Alex Andrist (100) scored for the Magic in Monti.
Boys lacrosse
The Magic are starting to feel it. They have won three games in a row after six straight losses to begin the year. On Monday, May 8 they beat Becker 12-6 and on Wednesday, May 10 beat them again 11-4. On Friday, May 12 they beat Big Lake/Princeton 16-4.
Callan Jacobson leads the team in goals (13) and points (20). Michael Jones is second in both categories with 12 goals and 18 points. Donovan Zepeda is third in both categories with 11 goals and 13 points. Gunner Simon (6 goals/6 assists) is the only other Magic runner with double-digit points. Mason Bauer has 78 saves in 9 games.
Girls lacrosse
Don’t let them get hot. After splitting their games 1-1 last week Monticello has won three of four games. The offense is really starting to come together. The three-headed monster of Piper Perron (26 points), Addison Liphuth (25 points) and Brookelyn Lindberg (17 points) are really beginning to pour it on.
Ali Schaefer (14) and Lauren Moorhouse (13) also have double-digit points for the Magic. They’ve scored double-digit goals in their last four games (3-1) after failing to do so once in their first five games (0-5).
Track and field
It’s getting down to business for the track and field teams. Both teams competed in the True Team Section meet on Tuesday, May 11, in Brainerd. Kaela Skistad broke the school record in 400 and the 4x200 relay team has the lead time in Class AA with their time at the meet. The boys were able to finish in third as a team at True Team Sections.
On Tuesday Monticello hosted their Twilight Invite. The Mississippi 8 Conference Meet is on Wednesday, May 24 at Big Lake High School.
