Tommy Disch

Tommy Disch became the first Monticello golfer in at least the last 13 years to win an event when he shot a meet-low 70 (par 71) during the Monticello Invitational, Monday, May 15 at the Monticello Country Club.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times.

Baseball

The seventh-ranked team in Class 3A keeps trucking. They’re 11-3 this season and are tied with Princeton atop the Mississippi 8 standings at 9-2. Monti lost the first matchup 7-3 but has one more matchup with the Tigers on the second to last game of the season.

