Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys golf
On Tuesday, May 3 the boys were in Becker. The Magic took second and finished just three strokes behind first place Princeton. Junior Brady Bergstrom (76) finished just one stroke behind Luke Dufner for the meet lead. They shot 325 as a team. Senior Michael Biller shot an 81, sophomore Tommy Disch shot an 83 and eighth grader Carter Lemke shot an 85 to round out the top four for Monti. Sophomore Alex Froelich shot an 86 and sophomore Quinten Haas shot an 87.
Boys lacrosse
The boys went 2-0 last week. On Tuesday, May 3 they beat St. Cloud 8-7. Titus Peters and Gavin Simon both had hat-tricks. Isaac Weeres had two assists. On Monday, they beat Becker 14-7 for their second straight win. They sit atop the Mississippi 8 standings with eight points, two ahead of Chisago Lakes.
Girls lacrosse
The girls are on a three game winning streak. On Thursday, May 5 they beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 16-3. Addison Kiphuth scored four goals in the victory. Piper Perron had two goals and two assists and Tawny Dahlheimer had a goal and two assists.
On Friday, May 6 they beat Rogers 12-10. Kiphuth had a hatty and an assist. Halle Dahlheimer had two goals and two assists. Six Magic runners had multi-point games.
On Monday they beat Becker 13-4. Kiphuth had another hatty for the Magic for her tenth goal over the last three games. Bryn Dahlheimer made 12 saves on 16 shots on goal.
