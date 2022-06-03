Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys golf
Magic boys golf played in one round over the last week. On Tuesday, May 24 they were in Chisago Lakes. They finished third as a team after shooting 323. Junior Brady Bergstrom led the Magic with a 78. Sophomore Tommy Disch was second with a 79, sophomore Alex Froelich was third with an 81 and eighth grader Carter Lemke shot an 85.
Monticello finished as conference runner-ups to Princeton. Bergstrom (4th, 79.00) and Disch (10th, 80.60) were both All-Conference. Top 12 individuals make All-Conference.
Girls golf
Magic girls played their last regular season round on Friday, May 26 at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. They shot 402 as a team to finish fourth. Junior Brianna Brant, eighth graders Alayna Opatz and Sam Voll all shot a 98. Eighth grader Alex Andrist shot a 108.
Brant and Opatz were both All-Conference individuals trying for 11th with an average round of 94.40. Top 12 individuals make All-Conference.
Boys lacrosse
The regular season came to a close for Monticello on Tuesday, May 24. They defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12-8 in the regular season finale. Titus Peters and Caden Peterson both scored hat-tricks in the victory.
Monti finished the season 9-4 and earned the third seed in section 8A and a bye in the first round. Their first section game will be against the winner of Elk River and Rocori. That game is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Winner of that game plays on Tuesday, June 7 against the winner of Moorhead and St. Cloud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.