Boys hockey
The Moose split their week with a 3-1 victory against Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and a 3-1 loss to Chisago Lakes on Friday, Jan. 14. Monticello got second period goals from Gavin Simon, Wilson Dahlheimer and Alec Mayer. Simon’s goal was from Dahlheimer and Gunnar Simon. Mayer’s goal was from Brayden Dunn and Cody Russell. Dahlheimer’s game winner was unassisted. Starting netminder Michael Biller made 27 saves. Robbie Harris scored a power play goal against Chisago Lakes from Brooks Wilson. Biller made 15 saves. Monticello (5-11, 3-3 M8) has Cambridge-Isanti (12-2, 7-0 M8) on Thursday and Buffalo (4-9) on Saturday.
Boys hoops
The Magic boys hoopers won their only game of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against Chisago Lakes, 100-76. Carson Kolles dropped a career high 40 points on 17 of 24 shooting and 4/4 from the line. Wyatt Sawatzke ate on the glass with 14 rebounds. Luke Emmerich blocked two shots and swatted five shots. Monticello (4-7, 1-1 M8) has Cambridge-Isanti (1-13, 1-2) on Friday.
Girls hoops
The Magic girls hoopers split their week 1-1. They dropped a close one, 54-53 against Eden Valley-Watkins on Tuesday, Jan. 11 on the road. They hopped right back in the win column against St. Francis later that week on Thursday, Jan. 13, 63-50. Monticello (6-8, 2-2 M8) has Chisago Lakes (6-5, 1-2 M8) on Tuesday and Cambridge-Isanti (9-3, 3-1 M8) on Friday. Both games are at home in the Monticello High School field house.
Swim & Dive
The swim and dive team participated in true team sections on Saturday, Jan 15. Despite missing four guys, they still finished just 28 points back from first and have a good shot at a wildcard berth for the true team state meet. The top six teams that don’t win make it as a wildcard berth. A lot of guys hit their PR’s on Saturday, including Dakotah Parker, who set the Monticello true team section 3A diving record with a score of 467.55. Paul Fasen won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.31. Parker of course won the diving event with MJ Arns (374.20) taking second. Monticello scored 1203.5 as a team.
Gymnastics
The Magic gymnasts enjoyed another successful meet against Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 13. Monti won 140.225-118.825. They finished first in all events scoring 35.85 on the vault, 34.6 on the bars, 34.25 on the beam and 35.525 on the floor. Reagan Bryant led the all-around scorers with 34.7. Reagan Wahnschaffe (34.575) was second in all-around scoring and Lauren Hansen (34.425) finished third in all-around placements. Monti is ranked fifth in class AA with an average score of 140.458.
