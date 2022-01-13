Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Moose hockey

The Moose dropped a pair of road games last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Moose lost 8-2 to Alexandria. The Moose got a second period goal from Tyler Bitz assisted by Brady Bergstrom and a third period goal from Micah Sieben, assisted by Tyler Miller. Michael Biller and Owen Soderholm got got action in net combining for 31 saves.

On Thursday, Jan. 6 they lost 4-1 to Providence Academy. The Moose got a first period goal from Roman Thompson assisted by Wilson Dahlheimer. Biller made 29 saves. The Moose (4-10, 2-2 M8) hosts Princeton (6-7, 4-1) on Tuesday and travel to Chisago Lakes (7-3-1, 3-2) on Friday.

Wrestling

The wrestling team participated in the BCCA Invite at Brooklyn Center. Quinn McCalla won his first place match at 126 pounds against Nafkot Makonnen (Minneapolis Patrick Henry) on a fall at 3:19. At 132 pounds, Nelson Anderson won his first place match against Jacob Nguyen (Fridley) on a fall at 5:17. At 152 pounds, Griffen Fieldseth and Wyatt Witschen battled against each other with Fieldseth coming on top on a 7-1 decision.

This week they host a dual against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday before participating in the Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted Invite on Saturday.

Dance

The Monticello dance team participated in the Anoka Invite on Saturday, Jan 8. The high kick team placed third with a score of 328. The Jazz team placed fourth with a score of 327. Big Lake hosts the conference championships on Saturday at 11 a.m.

