Monticello had swim meets against Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Magic did not have a good meet against Buffalo and were outscored by a wide margin. They had a much better time against Chisago Lakes, winning 99-71. Jones, Megaw, Stahlback and Dahlheimer won the 200 MR with a time of 1:53.30. Rocco Vasoli (2:05.21) won the 200 free, Cade Hansen (2:15.87) won the 200 IM. Paul Fasen (23.51) won the 50 free, Jason Jones (1:03.29) won the 100 fly, Megaw (53.43) won the 100 free, Fasen (5:17.28) won the 500 free. Jones, Megaw, Callstrom and Fasen (1:38.57) won the 200 relay, Megaw (1:01.47) won the 100 breaststroke and Callstrom, Grue, Stahlback and Fasen (3:42.35) won the 400 relay.
Gymnastics
The Magic finished off their regular season with a bang. They set their all-time team score record against Becker on Monday. Monticello scored 146.300 against Becker, a record that stood since 1996-97 when Monti had a team score of 144.375 en route to their first ever state appearance. “I am stunned and excited,” said Head Coach Kelly Osland. “It’s about the energy, camaraderie and the focus they had. It was like they were feeding off each other,” Osland added. They compete in the class 8AA section meet on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Boys hockey
The Moose split their week 1-1. They beat Northern Edge 4-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and lost to St. Cloud Cathedral 4-3 on Thursday, Jan. 27. Brooks Wilson had two goals and an assist against Northern Edge. Michael Biller made 15 saves. Tyler Bitz had two goals against St. Cloud Cathedral. Monticello (7-13, 5-3 M8) has Pine City Area (7-14) on Thursday and Hutchinson (10-11) on Saturday.
Dance
The Magic hosted an invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29. Results were not submitted in time for publication.
