Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Wrestling

Magic wrestling enjoyed a 2-0 week in a triangular against Zimmerman and Mound Westonka on Thursday, Feb. 3. Monticello beat Zimmerman 41-32 and Mound Westonka 40-36. The highlight was Monti senior Nelson Anderson pinning Kellen Martin from Zimmerman for Anderson’s 100th career victory for Montiello. The JV team competed at their conference meet in Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 5. Out of 25 wrestlers 23 placed with eight making the finals. Three of them, Garett Bauer (132 lbs.), Bryce Schoen (145 lbs.) and Bo Beucler (160 lbs.) all were conference champs.

Boys hockey

The Moose had a successful week and didn’t lose a game. They beat Pine City 7-3 on Thursday, Feb. 3 and tied Hutchinson 5-5 in OT on Saturday, Feb. 5. Junior Tyler Bitz scored a hat trick and tallied an assist in the win over Pine City. Senior goalie Michael Biller made 24 saves. Senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer scored two goals with two assists and in doing so reached 100 career points for the Moose. Junior forward Tyler Miller scored two goals and assisted Bitz on a goal for three points. Monticello (8-13-1, 6-3 M8) has Princeton (9-13, 6-4) on Friday.

