Boys hockey

The Moose traveled to Princeton to battle the Tigers on Friday, Feb. 11. The Moose shutout the Tigers 5-0. Sophomore forward Gunnar Simon scored two goals including the game winner in the first period in a three point night for Simon. Senior goaltender Michael Biller made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Monticello (9-13-1, 7-3) closes the regular season with home games against Northern Lakes (14-9) on Tuesday and Delano (16-6) on Thursday.

Swim & Dive

The swim and dive team had one dual last week on the road against Elk River on Tuesday, Feb. 8. It was their last dual of the season. It was quite the showing for senior diver Dakotah Parker, who broke his own school record with a score of 318.50. Parker is the only diver in program history to break 300.

Wrestling

The Magic wrestled in the Leopold Haglund Invitational on Friday, Feb. 11. Nelson Anderson won first place at 132 lbs. Alex Fearing took third place at 170 lbs. Garrett Bauer (132 lbs.) and Wyatt Witschen (145 lbs.) won fifth, Quinn McCalla (120 lbs.), Griffen Fieldseth (152 lbs.), and Dylan Janssen (195 lbs.) won sixth place. Mason Bauer (195 lbs.) and Ben Bauer (220 lbs.) both won seventh place. Caleb Kalenbach (106 lbs.), Mason Brown (138 lbs.), Bo Beucler (160 lbs.) and Mason Smith (195 lbs.) took eighth place. Team wrestling sections are this Thursday and Friday in Big Lake with individual sections taking place in Monticello beginning next Friday, Feb. 25.

Load comments