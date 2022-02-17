The Moose traveled to Princeton to battle the Tigers on Friday, Feb. 11. The Moose shutout the Tigers 5-0. Sophomore forward Gunnar Simon scored two goals including the game winner in the first period in a three point night for Simon. Senior goaltender Michael Biller made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Monticello (9-13-1, 7-3) closes the regular season with home games against Northern Lakes (14-9) on Tuesday and Delano (16-6) on Thursday.
Swim & Dive
The swim and dive team had one dual last week on the road against Elk River on Tuesday, Feb. 8. It was their last dual of the season. It was quite the showing for senior diver Dakotah Parker, who broke his own school record with a score of 318.50. Parker is the only diver in program history to break 300.
Wrestling
The Magic wrestled in the Leopold Haglund Invitational on Friday, Feb. 11. Nelson Anderson won first place at 132 lbs. Alex Fearing took third place at 170 lbs. Garrett Bauer (132 lbs.) and Wyatt Witschen (145 lbs.) won fifth, Quinn McCalla (120 lbs.), Griffen Fieldseth (152 lbs.), and Dylan Janssen (195 lbs.) won sixth place. Mason Bauer (195 lbs.) and Ben Bauer (220 lbs.) both won seventh place. Caleb Kalenbach (106 lbs.), Mason Brown (138 lbs.), Bo Beucler (160 lbs.) and Mason Smith (195 lbs.) took eighth place. Team wrestling sections are this Thursday and Friday in Big Lake with individual sections taking place in Monticello beginning next Friday, Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.