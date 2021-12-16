Boys basketball
Monticello hosted Delano on Tuesday, Dec. 7. They fell to the Tigers 81-78 in overtime. Brady Thompson finished with a team high 19 points and added five boards. Wyatt Sawatzke dropped a double double with 18 points and 11 boards. The Magic scored nine points in OT, but fell three points shy. After an 0-2 start, they have a chance to right the ship Tuesday against Fridley at home and Thursday on the road against Orono.
Moose hockey
The Moose had a 1-2 week picking up their first win of the season against Orono. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Moose fell 4-1 to Chisago Lakes. Wilson Dahlheimer scored an even strength goal with Gavin Simon and Brooks Wilson picking up the helpers. On Thursday, Dec. 9 the Moose picked up their first win of the season. They conquered Orono on the road 2-1. Tyler Bitz scored in the first with Quintin Brooks and Cameron Schmitz getting the assists. Brayden Dunn scored the game winner in the second period with assists going to Brooks Wilson and Gavin Simon. Michael Biller picked up the win after making 28 saves. They lost 4-1 to Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Dec. 10. Cody Russell from Cameron Schmitz Tyler Miller was their only goal.
Riverhawks hockey
North Wright County had a 2-0 week to officially start a three game winning streak. On Tuesday, Dec. 7 they defeated Orono 3-2 in OT. Lilly Gillespie scored the game tying goal in the third and the game winner in overtime. Both were assisted by Sydney Peterson, who scored their first goal in the opening frame. Dani Weiland had two assists and Gillespie had an assist on Peterson’s goal giving her a three point game. Goaltender Jadyn Weiser made 26 saves. The Riverhawks came out on top in another one goal game against Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday, Dec. 11. Peterson scored a hat trick, including a shorty in the second period in the 3-2 victory.
Gymnastics
Monticello gymnastics fell just short of a victory against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Bluejackets just barely beat the Magic 138.275-137.8. Monticello had the edge on the vault, 36.475-35.9 and on the floor, 35.5-35.375. Hailey Schmitz led Monti with an all-around score of 33.5. Tyana Kolles (32.9) Reagan Bryant (32.83) and Brooklyn Hansen (32.18) finished right behind Schmitz on the all-around score.
Dance
Monticello dance results are unavailable due to results not being submitted.
