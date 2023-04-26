Below are summaries of Monticello sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Note: all events from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22 were postponed due to weather.
Baseball
Monticello improved to 2-0 this season after beating Big Lake 4-1 on the road last Tuesday. The Magic scored four runs on five hits and held the Hornets to one run on one hit. Cal Ulven (2-0) took the start and earned the win after pitching 6 innings. He finished with 7 strikeouts and 5 walks on 83 pitches. Ulven has given up just two hits in 10 innings pitched.
Luke Branson pitched the seventh inning and picked up the save. Branson struck out two and didn’t allow a base runner in 14 pitches.
Ulven batted 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tyler Bitz went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI. Caden King went 1-for-2 with a walk and 2 runs scored.
On Tuesday, Monticello (2-0) hosted Chisago Lakes (0-1) for a doubleheader. On Thursday the Magic are on the road for a doubleheader with Cambridge-Isanti (0-1) starting at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, May 2 Monti hosts St. Francis (1-0) for a doubleheader also starting at 4 p.m.
Girls' golf
On Tuesday, April 18 the girls' golf team played at The Refuge Golf Club. Monticello finished third as a team after combining to shoot 404.
Senior Brianna Brant led the team by shooting 95. Second on the team was freshman Alayna Opatz, who shot a 96.
On Thursday the girls have a meet at Chisago Lakes and on Monday they're at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. Both those meets start at 3 p.m.
Softball
The girls on the diamond dropped their season opener to Big Lake on Tuesday, April 18. The Hornets scored three in the bottom of the sixth to win 5-4.
Allison Beilke went 2-for-3 with an RBI, 2 runs scored and 3 stolen bases. Hannah Storey also went 2-for-3 and had 2 stolen bases.
Lillie Binsfeld (0-1) pitched all six innings and gave up 5 runs (all unearned) off 7 hits. She walked four and struck out one. Monticello had 5 errors as a team.
Monticello (0-1) had a doubleheader with Chisago Lakes (0-1) on Tuesday. On Thursday the Magic have a doubleheader at Cambridge-Isanti (0-1). On Tuesday, May 2 Monticello is back at home for a doubleheader with St. Francis (1-0) starting at 4 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
The boys’ kept the good times rolling as Monticello boys’ tennis improved to 3-0 after they beat North Branch 6-1 on Tuesday, April 18.
Singles went 4-1 and duos had a clean sweep going 3-0.
At number one singles was Ryan Schyma. He beat Travis Mihajlovich 6-0, 6-0. At three singles, Ethan Kuhn beat Ben Rossini 6-0, 6-3. Matteus Sundine beat Alex Tribbett 6-2, 6-2. The top doubles pairing of Wyatt Hanson and William Kuhn had little trouble with Wyatt Helberg and Gabe Wurdemann, beating them 6-1, 7-5. At two doubles, Rylan Fierabend and Kian Gustafson defeated Magnus Toussaint and Tyler Schneidewind 6-0, 6-0. The third doubles pairing of Peyton Goyler and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-2.
On Tuesday they had a match in Chisago Lakes that was rescheduled from April 12. On Thursday they have a road match with Big Lake and on Friday they’re in Hutchinson. On Monday they travel to Alexandria for a quad match. On Tuesday, May 2 Monticello hosts Cambridge-Isanti at 4 p.m.
Boys’ track and field
The Magic racked up the wins when they were in Cambridge-Isanti last Tuesday. They won six events.
The relay teams had themselves a day. The team of Collin Callstrom, Eddie Kennedy, Baylor Gordy and Ryne Brouwer won the 4x100 (46.58). Carson Hess, Wyatt Witschen, Jack Geislinger and Bo Beucler won the 4x200. Noah Mahoney, Ayden Smith, Paul Fasen and Ty Brower won the 4x800 (8:35.66). Noah Mahoney also won the 3200 (9:31.30), Ty Brouwer won the 1600 (4:41.45) and Paul Fasen won the 800 (2:13.32).
Bo Beucler (11.71) in the 100, Wyatt Witschen (52.10) in the 400 and Rocco Vasoli (2:15.80) in the 800 all had second-place finishes.
Mahoney in the 3200 Wyatt Witschen in the 400 and the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams all ran state honor roll times.
On Tuesday Monticello hosted their home invitational. On Tuesday, May 2 they travel to Buffalo for another invite.
Girls’ track and field
The girls participated in a Mississippi 8 quadrangular event last Tuesday at Cambridge-Isanti HS. The Magic won the meet with 101 points, 26 better than second-place Cambrdige-Isanti.
The discus throwers all had themselves a day. Camenae Gustafson (first, 105-09), Olivia Hanson (fourth, 100-06), Graycee Roubinek (fifth, 97-02) and Sam Brown (eighth, 82-04) all had PRs.
Isabel Mahoney, Hope Guertin, Emelia Skistad and Kaela Skistad all qualified for the state honor roll.
Emelia Skistad (26.34) won the 200. Kaela Skistad (58.46, PR) won the 400. Isabel Mahoney (11:05.97) won the 3200. Hope Guertin won the 100-meter hurdles (16.60) and the 300-meter hurdles (48.10). Alisha Grue (32-03.50) won the triple jump.
The 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams won their respective races.
On Tuesday Monticello hosted their home invitational. On Tuesday, May 2 they travel to Buffalo for another invite and on Saturday, May 6 they travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School for a road invitational.
