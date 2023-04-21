Below are summaries of Monticello sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys golf
The boys’ had their meet on Monday postponed due to the weather. On Tuesday they were scheduled to be at Ponds Golf Course. On Monday, April 24 they host an invite at the Monticello Country Club. On Tuesday, April 25 they have a meet at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City.
Girls golf
The girls’ had their meet on Monday also postponed because of the weather. On Tuesday they were scheduled to have a meet at the Refuge. On Thursday they play at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City. On Tuesday, April 25 they have a shotgun start beginning at 12 p.m. at Elk River Golf Club.
Boys lacrosse
The Magic are off to a cold start with their inexperienced squad. They’re 0-2 and have been outscored a combined 32-4.
On Thursday, April 13 Monticello hosted Buffalo for their season opener. They lost 17-2 with both goals coming from sophomore Michael Jones. The highlight of the game was when senior goalie Mason Bauer sent a pass from crease to crease that Jones collected and potted for the first goal of the season.
“I didn’t see any openings on either of my sides or my LSM coming up the middle. That’s kind of my thing, if I don’t see anything chuck it up and see what happens,” said Bauer on his assist to Jones. “It was kind of a Hail Mary.”
Bauer also mentioned they connected on the same goal together during a winter league game.
On Monday the Magic traveled to Chisago Lakes where they lost 15-2. Jones scored his third goal of the season and freshman Donovan Zepeda scored his first career varsity goal.
On Thursday the Magic host Becker and next Tuesday they host Moorhead.
Girls lacrosse
Monticello had their season opener on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, April 13. The Magic lost 12-2. Lauren Moorhouse and Addison Kiphuth had a goal each. Bryn Dahlheimer made 10 saves.
Up next is a road game against Becker on Thursday. On Friday they host Chisago Lakes and on Monday Monticello hosts White Bear Lake.
Softball
On Tuesday Monticello had their season opener against Big Lake on the road. On Friday they host Moorhead. On Tuesday, April 25 they have a doubleheader in Chisago Lakes.
Boys track
Last Tuesday Monticello made the short trek to Becker for an indoor meet.
Monti got wins from Bo Beucler (6.74) in the 55-meter dash and the 4x800 relay (team of Noah Mahoney, Ayden Smith, Rocco Vasoli and Ty Brouwer - 8:49.33).
The Magic also got strong performances from Wyatt Witschen and Jack Geislinger in the 400. Witschen (54.00) finished second and Geislinger (54.86) finished third. Martavius Guertin finished second in the triple jump (39-05.50) and high jump (5-06.00).
On Tuesday the Magic were at a meet at Cambridge-Isanti High School. On Tuesday, April 25 Monticello hosts an outdoor invitational starting at 4 p.m.
Girls track
The girls were also at the indoor Becker meet last Tuesday and broke four indoor records. The defending state champs continue their excellent start to the season. Monti won nine events at Becker High School.
Emelia Skistad and Sasha Steinbach both broke the indoor 55 record. The previous record was 7.60 but Emelia Skistad (first, 7.52) and Steinbach (second, 7.58) both beat it. Emelia Skistad also set the 200-meter indoor record winning with a time of 27.19. Kaela Skistad set the indoor 400 record (first, 1:01.08).
Steinbach, Kacie Lilledahl, Kaela Skistad and Emelia Skistad combined to set the Monti indoor 4x200 record (first, 1:52.39).
Isabel Mahoney (5:27.73) won the 1600. Hope Guertin (9.45) won the 55-meter hurdles. The 4x400-meter relay team (4:23.16) won. Alisha Grue (30-09.50) won the triple jump. Jasmin Downer (35-10.00) won the shot put as Monti took the top four spots and five of the top six.
Weather permitting they were scheduled to be at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Tuesday. Next up is the Monticello Invite on Tuesday, April 25.
