Chelsea Erickson is back on the bench for Monticello softball for her fourth season. Erickson is joined by Heidi Skuza (varsity assistant) Mary Libbesmeier (JV) Emily Schluender (C-squad).
Last year’s team finished 12-10, 7-7 in the Mississippi 8 and placed fourth at sections after losing to Rocori in the elimination bracket quarterfinals. They split 1-1 with Zimmerman to start sections, then beat St. Cloud to get to Rocori, losing 8-7.
“It was a season where we learned a lot. We had a few dips, but we also had some huge victories. The victories weren’t necessarily in the win column, but we took some huge strides. We were able to gel and become more cohesive as a group. We learned what our weaknesses were and worked on them every day. I’m really excited to see how this team builds off of last year,” stated Erickson.
Monticello lost Rose Michaelis, Emma Smith, Rylee Moores and Hailey Beilke to graduation, but retained their top two hitters - seniors Kallie Finkbeiner and Lexie Anderson. Starting pitcher Lillie Binsfeld also returns for the Magic, who has a chance to be their number one this year.
They will be led by a veteran infield in Chloe Hinz, Sammi May, Kennedy Biegler with Binsfeld and Finkbeiner.
Two up-and-coming players Erickson is excited about are Josi Ordorff and Allison Beilke. “Josi will see some time as a pitcher and an infielder. She has a lot of power and is very athletic. Allison will likely see time as our DP or as an outfielder this year. She has a great arm and also has a lot of power at the plate,” stated Erickson.
All-in-all they return eight starters and nine players who saw substantial playing time.
In a stacked conference that includes Becker at the top; Big Lake, Chisago Lakes, North Branch and potentially St. Francis will all be fielding quality talent.
It’s a very deep Monticello squad that has the talent to make a deep playoff run.
