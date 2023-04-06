Monticello softball captains 2023

The 2023 Monticello softball captains, Lillie Binsfeld (12 - left) and Sammi May (12 - right).

 Rick Corwine / Breakdown Sports Media

Head Coach: Heidi Skuza (first season)

Assistant coaches: Josh Binsfeld, Jordan Geraets, Zach Loff, Chloe Hinz

Tags

Load comments