• Head Coach: Heidi Skuza (first season)
• Assistant coaches: Josh Binsfeld, Jordan Geraets, Zach Loff, Chloe Hinz
• Last year’s record: 15-10 (state tournament appearance)
• Top returners: Lillie Binsfeld, Josi Ordorff, Sammi May, Hannah Storey
Last season the Monticello softball team made their first-ever state tournament appearance. They beat Becker twice in the section tournament to advance to state.
The strength of this year’s team will be their pitching. Lillie Binsfeld (12) and Josi Ordorff (10) were excellent for the Magic last season and only look to be better this season. Binsfeld went 8-6 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. Ordorff was 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched. Ordorff also was third on the team in batting average (.360).
Sammi May (12) was fourth on the team in batting average (.337) with six doubles and a triple. Hannah Storey (11) batted .328.
The strength will be pitching. Skuza wants them to play aggressively. She’s hoping for a top-half finish in the Mississippi 8 and at least a section semifinals appearance.
Game schedule (subject to change)
• Thursday, April 6 vs Cambridge-Isanti (5 p.m.)
• Monday, April 10 @ Buffalo (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 11 @ St. Francis (5 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 13 vs Becker (5 p.m.)
• Monday, April 17 @ Princeton (5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 18 @ Big Lake (5 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 20 @ North Branch (5 p.m.)
• Friday, April 21 vs Moorhead (5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 @ Chisago Lakes (4/6 p.m. - DH)
• Thursday, April 27 @ Cambridge-Isanti (5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2 vs St. Francis (5 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 4 @ Becker (5 p.m.)
• Friday, May 5 vs Big Lake (5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 9 vs North Branch (5 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 11 vs Princeton (5 p.m.)
• Saturday, May 13 vs Moorhead (11 a.m.)
• Saturday, May 13 vs Rogers (1 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 16 @ Sartell-St. Stephen (4:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 18 vs St. Cloud (5 p.m.)
