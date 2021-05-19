Monticello shuts out Princeton twice in double-header: The Magic scores 26 runs in two games to improve to 7-7.

After a three game losing streaking, the Princeton Tigers were just the medicine the Monticello softball team needed to get back in the win column.
The Magic had consecutive losses to Becker, Big Lake and North Branch in the past week.
But a doubleheader against the Princeton helped the Magic change course.
Not only did Monticello pick up two much needed wins to improve to 6-6 in the Mississippi 8 Conference and 7-7 overall, the Magic held the Tigers scoreless in both games while putting a combined 26 runs on the scoreboard.
In the first game, Princeton was the home team despite playing in Monticello because it was a make-up of a game scheduled for Thursday, May 13. In thne nightcap, the Magic was back as the home team on its home field at Monticello High School.
In the opening game, The Magic got on the scoreboard when Hannah Storey, pinch running for Kennedy Biegler, scored off a Chloe Hinz fly ball to right center.
The Magic scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Magic’s leading hitter with a .447 batting average opened the scoring with a lead-off home run- her first of the season. It was her first of three hits in the game and her 15th of the season. Hinz recorded her second RBI of the game when her double scored Rylee Moores, who was pinch-running for Hailey Beilke. Hinz, Madison Biegler, and Abby Gleason also crossed the plate for the Magic- the latter two on a Lexi Anderson drive to the right center fence.
Up 6-0, the Magic added two more runs in the fifth. Beilke hit a line drive to center field for a double that scored Finkbeiner. Moores, again pinch-running for Beilke, scored from third after tagging on a Madison Biegler ball to the outfield.
Monticello iced the game in the sixth inning that ended the game because of the 10-run rule.
Lexi Anderson lead off with a home run over the right field fence to give the Magic a 9-0 lead. Lillie Binsfeld score the final run after reaching base on a single to right field. A Finkbeiner double brought Binsfeld home to end the game.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Magic wasted no time building a lead putting up four runs in the top of the first. Monticello would use the strong start to the game to score early and often ending the game early, once again by mercy rule, 16-0 after five innings.
The girls hosted Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 18 after the Monticello Times went to press. The girls travel to Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 20 to close out the Mississippi 8 Conference schedule and Sauk Rapids on Monday, May 24. The Magic closes out the 2021 regular season next Tuesday and Thursday with home games against St. Cloud Tech and Zimmerman. The last three games are non-conference games.
