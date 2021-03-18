Monticello sends three wrestlers to the state prelims on Saturday

Monticello’s Quinn McCalla, Nelson Anderson, and Alex Fearing made it through the 6AA section semifinals on Wednesday, March 17 and qualified for the state prelims.
To start off the section wreslting quarterfinals McCalla earned the first win for Monticello and competed at 113 pounds and defeated Jimmy Carlisle of Albany 16-0.
Anderson was up next at 132 pounds. He won over Joseph Schmitt of Albany by a 19-3 score.
At 160 pounds Magic Alex Fearing faced opponent Zach Schmidt of Annandale/Maple Lake. The two were evenly matched on the mat and in the second period Fearing won 6-4.
In the semifinals McCalla went up against Landen Kujawa of Becker. The two went into multiple overtimes until Kujawa came out on top.
McCalla then went up against Jack Major in the third place bracket and won 5-0 on the mat, advancing to the state prelims.
In Anderson’s shot in the semifinals he defeated Monte Gillman of Dassel-Cokato (fall 4:48).
Knowing he had made it to the state prelims he ran to teammate Fearing and gave him a hug.
Senior Anderson has 75 career wins as of now.
Fearing went up against undefeated Jude Link, as he remained undefeated.
In Fearing's final shot at the state prelims he took on Thomas DeBoer of Spectrum and won in the third period.
Fearing ran to his parents in the stands and gave them both a hug to celebrate.
The state meet begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Mound Westonka High School.
