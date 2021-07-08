The Polecats continued to cement their place near the top of the league standings as their undefeated run in league play stayed alive. The Polecats handled the Red Devils once again on Wednesday, June 30 after beating them the week prior, this time winning 11-1 as the technical away team and are now 9-0 in league play.
The game was played at the Monticello high school, but Rogers batted second for this contest. However it was the same field with the same result for both teams from the week before.
After being shutout 10-0 the previous week, the Red Devils actually got on the board first during the first inning. The leadoff batter scored on a wild pitch after the first two batters singled to start the game off well for the home nine, but the 1-0 lead didn’t last long.
Starting pitcher Alex Otto drew a leadoff walk to start the second inning and Keenan Macek followed that up with a two run shot to take the 2-1 lead and the Cats never looked back.
There wasn’t much more action until the fifth inning. Still a 2-1 ballgame, five straight hits to begin the top of the inning catapulted the team towards another large lead. And it all started with the number nine hitter, Calvin Schmitz.
Brayden Hanson and Isaac Frandsen both had a two run double during the inning that was good for four of the team’s five RBI that inning. Macek also had an RBI single for the other run. After the damage was done, Monticello led 7-1.
However, they decided they weren’t done having fun yet. Monticello scored four more runs during the top of the sixth inning reaching that 10 run mark and another early seven inning victory.
Rogers brought in a new pitcher to begin the sixth, but it didn’t matter. Jason Axelberg walked to start the inning and that’s when the fireworks started. Before you knew it they scored four runs on five hits and an 11-1 lead.
Michael Olson had the big hit in the inning driving in Axelberg and Hanson to continue their late barrage.
Alex Otto started the game on the bump for Monticello and went five deep, striking out 13 batters to get his 15 outs. Thomas Van Culin came in to relieve Otto for the last two innings and he faced just one batter over the minimum striking out four with the only man who got on reached via error. The two pitchered combined allowed just three hits all game while striking out 17 in the 11-1, seven inning victory.
“Fun well played game. We just need to keep it going and then in a couple weeks we start playoffs,” Head Coach Gary Revenig said.
Everybody played well, with Olson and Macek leading the offense, mentioned Coach Revenig, “Offensively, Michael Olson the right fielder and our number three hitter, he’s our leader on offense. He was four for four with a walk today so that came up huge. And then Keenan Macek got us going with the home run in the second inning which was fun.”
With only a couple weeks left now of the regular season, the Polecats are excited as the postseason looms. It’s a fun group of guys and they want to make a deep run and keep the good times rolling as the season nears its conclusion.
