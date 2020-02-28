Monticello's Jesse Midas and Big Lake's Nolan Reiter and Christian Noble remained undefeated in state tournament wrestling action after two sessions on Friday, Feb. 28.
The three area wrestlers will continue their quest for state titles in Class AA wrestling action Saturday, Feb. 29.
Meanwhile, Big Lake's Jayden Mclearan and Dillon Browen will be on the mats in Saturday's consolation rounds.
Midas, Monticello's 195-pound senior, pinned Simley's Landan Duval in 3:42 for his second fall of the day. On Saturday, Midas takes on Dawson Kellogg, the 31-3 senior from Perham.
For Big Lake, the 106-pound Reiter earned a 7-2 decision over Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer. Next on Reiter's schedule is undefeated Tyler Wells of Princeton, in a match-up of the 45-0 Wells and the 41-3 Reiter.
113-pound Christian Noble advances to face 38-1Mason Gehlhoff of Waseca Saturday morning. Noble pinned Blaze Nelson of Alexandria to improve his record to 40-0.
After defeating Conner Wakefield of Grand Rapids by a 1-0 decision earlier in the day, Jayden Mclearan (120) lost by a technical fall at the 4:37 mark after trailing 16-1 Totino Grace's Joey Thompson. Later Friday, he stayed alive in tournament action with a 5-2 decision over Waseca's Luke Osweiler.
Dillon Browen (145) of Big Lake lost to lost to Trevon Johnson of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle earlier in the day. He lost to Jacob Schmid of Orono by a 12-4 major decision late Friday night.
