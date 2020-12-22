Monticello’s Megan Wetter bumps, sets, and spikes the 2020 volleyball season

Megan Wetter has been playing on the Monticello varsity volleyball team for three years now.
But Wetter is no newcomer to volleyball.
Wetter started playing non-competitive volleyball at a young age, but her mom signed her up for her first JO team when she was in sixth grade.
“My sister and mom both played volleyball and I always wanted to be just like them when I was younger,” Wetter said. “I grew up playing volleyball with my mom in our front yard, doing the little things like passing and setting the ball to each-other, so when I started to play competitively I already knew how to do most things.”
This season has been completely different than any other year she’s played.
“It was super weird to wear masks and spread out on the bench, but I just wanted to play so I would do anything to keep playing,” Wetter said. “I feel like I have learned a lot of things from Covid, I definitely will not be taking anything for granted and nothing is promised. So, we just have to live our life as much as we can.”
Wetter said that she was never sure if she would be able to play for her junior year, but she knew if they got the go-ahead that the Magic would do big things. And they certainly did.
The middle hitter said that her favorite point in the season was the game against Becker when her setter Hally Holker came back after an ACL injury.
“The game was very hard, and it went to five,” Wetter said. “We won 17-15 and at one point we were losing 11-14. It was one of the best feelings to come back and win.”
It’s more than winning to Wetter though.
During her time playing for the Monticello Magic that’s one of the biggest lessons that she’s learned. It’s about being the best you can be on and off the court.
“Our head coach Mo (Beth Modaff) always teaches us that your value comes from more than how you play the game of volleyball,” Wetter said.
This season Wetter had a lot of big accomplishments despite the bumpy season.
She was named to the Mississippi 8 all-conference team as a middle hitter.
“Megan is a dominant attacker,” Coach Modaff said. “Middle blockers are often looked at more as defensive players than offensive threats, but Megan was our greatest offensive threat as well, taking more swings than any other player. She can put the ball away from anywhere on the court, and we asked her to do just that, taking swings from outside, middle, right side and all three back row positions as well. Megan also received more serves than any other player on our team except for our libero, Maddy. Despite being targeted on serve receive, Megan was able to maintain her mental focus and continue to be an offensive weapon for us again and again.”
Wetter’s favorite position is middle hitter - hands down. She said there’s something about finishing off the volley with a satisfying kill.
“When I was in eighth grade I played up and on the ninth grade team and the coaches moved me to middle and I have been playing it ever since,” Wetter said. “I love being a hitter because I can put all my frustrations into the ball and put it away. Hitting the ball really does take all my anger away. I love when we have long rallies and putting the ball away is one of the best feelings in the world.”
Wetter wouldn’t trade her Monticello experience for anything else. She has one more year left and she’s going to savor every moment.
“My high school experience has been amazing and I love Monticello volleyball more then anything,” Wetter said. “It definitely is the best time of the year! I have learned that it is more then just a game and that these people are like my second family. I know they will always be there for me and I will always be there for them. The many many friendships I have made through this sport that will last a lifetime. And once I start to play volleyball, all my troubles disappear. It really is my escape from everything happening in the world.”
She wants to play in college, but she hasn’t decided where yet. She knows wherever she ends up she’ll be an asset to the team.
“I think I am a very strong leader,” Wetter said. “I always want the best for everyone around me. When things do get hard in the game, I try not to show it and I try to uplift everyone else to keep going and not give up.”
Wetter said that she owes her love of volleyball and the memories she’s made to her parents. Without them it wouldn’t have happened in the first place. She recognizes that sports are a pretty penny and the experience is priceless.
“My parents never gave up on me and they have always believed in me,” Wetter said. “I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today without them, they have put so much money and effort into me and this sport. I will forever be grateful for them.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
