Jackson Pribyl was a man to be feared whenever he stepped into the batter’s box this last season for the Monticello Magic baseball team. In fact, he was one of the top hitters in the entire north metro area. Pribyl was named to the Minnesota All-Star Game Metro North team.
The rosters were announced in late May around the team’s first playoff game. Jackson was arguably the most feared hitter in the Mississippi 8 conference. Head Coach Cole Deibele was not short on compliments for his MVP.
“Anytime you have a guy that is worthy of playing in the MN high school series, that’s the best of the best in the state. (He) has to be a really good player with really good stats. Jackson was a big part of our success with his ability to drive in runs,” said coach Deibele.
“Jackson is a big kid, he’s not getting any cheap hits. (He) runs well for a big guy and earns every hit he gets. He’s got amazing ability to drive the ball,” added Deibele.
And a really good player with really good stats is exactly who Jackson Pribyl is, although you would never know it talking to him. Jackson is a very humble player who just enjoys playing the game of baseball.
In 75 at-bats, Pribyl had 35 hits, and an astonishing 19 of them went for extra bases. 10 doubles, six triples, and three home runs showcase exactly what Deibele meant when he mentioned Jackson’s ability to both drive the ball and move well for his size.
The power hitting third baseman was excited to be named to the All-Star team since “not too many people from Monticello make it,” Jackson said.
When asked about actually playing in the game, Jackson admitted he had a lot of fun. “I played decent. I hit the ball hard, it just didn’t drop. I got stopped by some diving catches. I never got to play my original position of third base, but I played well in right field and made some good catches.”
The future Bemidji State Beaver mentioned how awesome it was to get selected to the team. With about 15 players on the team Jackson thought it was great to be selected from all the great players in the area.
“It’s pretty cool to have your name in the books with all the other good players,” said Jackson.
In addition to being named to the All-Star team, Pribyl was also named the offensive MVP for the Mississippi 8 conference. “It’s an honor to win that over how many other guys. I’ve known myself as a decent hitter, but could have done better. I try not to think of myself as a great player.”
It would be hard to improve on the numbers Jackson finished the season with. The Magic cleanup hitter was nothing short of spectacular with the bat in his hands. Having batted .467 with an OPS of 1.390, he had more extra base hits than singles. He scored 21 runs and drove in 27 himself accounting for 48 of the team’s 137 runs scored.
Next up for Jackson is Bemidji State University. His intended major, construction management, is only offered at a couple schools so that narrowed down his search. Jackson said he always liked Bemidji and that is a good looking school. He also has “a couple of buddies going” so it should be a good time and that he has connections to the area already.
And when it comes to constructing a baseball team, BSU gets an MVP added to their roster. With plenty of pop coming from the hot corner, Jackson Pribyl is the prototypical third baseman and a manager’s dream to have.
