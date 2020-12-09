Monticello’s Hally Holker shows strength in 2020 season

Monticello’s Hally Holker has experienced just about everything when it comes to volleyball. She’s experienced the ups and downs of COVID-19, the heartache of an almost-canceled season, and an injury that ended her season early.
Through it all she remained a leader on the Monticello volleyball team.
Holker was the varsity setter for Monticello since she’s been eligible to play for the Magic - a sort of quarterback on the volleyball court.
The high school volleyball season was in question because of COVID-19. In August the Minnesota State High School League approved tennis, cross country, soccer, and swimming and diving, but hadn’t made a clear decision on volleyball and football. This left teams feeling uneasy and wondering if they would ever get a season.
“I didn’t think the volleyball season was going to happen,” Holker said. “When we initially found out we weren’t getting our season until spring I was devastated. We had a special group of girls this year and I knew we could do some big things. I was very sad because we had been playing all summer and had no issues with that, so I thought our season could’ve been worked out somehow.”
When Monticello High School Activities Director Gary Revenig came into the field house and told the team it would be playing later in the fall, it was a feeling like no other, Holker said.
“Something had finally gone our way, and we were thrilled to get the opportunity to compete.”
Holker was able to play with her Magic team starting Tuesday, Oct. 13 against Becker.
The season went off without a hitch -including six straight wins- until Holker sprained her ankle. Fortunately, the sprain wasn’t too bad and she was able to play through it. The next game was against a talented Maple Lake when Monticello rose to the occasion and proved it was the team to beat.
“They were a top team in 2A, and we knew that they were going to be tough,” Holker said. “I had sprained my ankle pretty bad the previous week, but I pushed through it because I knew it was a game I couldn’t miss. We ended up winning in five and it was such great competition. I was so proud of how much grit and determination we showed.”
Holker had 58 assists during that match, and ended up tying for fifth on the MSHSL record board for most assists in a single match.
She was on a high until the very next game.
“We were playing North Branch at home, and I had taken the first ball when I was covering a tip,” Holker said. “When that happens, I usually give the ball to Megan and she sets me up. Megan set me the ball, I went up to hit, and when I landed my knee buckled and I heard and felt a crack. I went down immediately and I knew something was wrong after that. I ended up walking it off to the trainers room. Our trainer, Courtney Kelly, was doing all sorts of things to my knee, and it honestly seemed fine. I felt like I had just slightly tweaked it, and I was actually going to walk back into the gym to try and play again. I took a few steps out the door, and then all of the sudden my knee gave out on me again. That is when my meniscus flipped, and then it ended up locking my knee at 90 degrees. It was very painful.”
Holker ended up with a torn ACL, a bucket handle meniscus tear, and a sprained MCL.
She was out for the season at a point when the team has won seven straight games with Holker as star setter.
With her season now at a crossroads, Holker made a decision. She wasn’t going to pout and have a “poor-me” attitude. Instead, she took her place on the bench in a cast and showed up as a leader to cheer her team on for the remainder of the season.
She’ll be in a cast for six to eight weeks and won’t be cleared to play for the next 10 to 12 months.
“Being on the bench is obviously not the most ideal situation, but I was ready to help my team out in any possible way that I could,” Holker said.
The squad took its first loss of the season against Sartell on Nov. 19, but ended the season with a win against Brainerd on Nov. 20.
The season was cut short because of rising COVID-19 numbers in Minnesota. The Magic was scheduled to play four more games, but they were canceled.
Holker had 188 assists in the six and a half games that she played.
Holker tried her best to make the most of everything. She started by being thankful that she got a season at all, even if it only lasted a month for her.
“It was a little different having to wear masks and social distance on the bench, but Covid has been going on for so long that it didn’t seem too weird,” Holker said. “I think a positive I have gotten from Covid is knowing that I should never take anything for granted. Being able to play the sport you love is a gift, and it’s never promised. It made me appreciate every single day i got the chance to be in the gym. It helped me create the mindset that - I don’t have to go to the gym, I get to go to the gym - and that has really stuck with me.”
Holker has been playing volleyball competitively since she was nine years old.
Her mom practically had to drag her to her first practice, but she was hooked after she touched the volleyball.
“I started playing because my mom forced me to play,” Holker said. “I actually was a soccer player before, and didn’t want to play volleyball at all. As soon as my mom took me to my first practice, she couldn’t get me off the court.”
She played during the off season for Minnesota Select, where she first became a setter. She had always been a libero before that.
The Magic setter loves seeing her teammates succeed and that’s what makes it her favorite position.
Holker remembers passing the ball around with her mom when she was extremely young.
“My mom has helped me get to where I am today,” Holker said. “She is my number one supporter, and has done everything she possibly can to help me achieve my dreams.”
She also credited her high school coaches for going above and beyond in their coaching.
“I have learned that my value comes from more than the game of volleyball,” Holker said. “It is so easy to get caught up in thinking that you are your sport, but they have helped teach me that I am much more than that. My high school experience playing sports has been amazing. I have learned so much since starting in the program in seventh grade. I have learned not only how to become a good volleyball player, but a good person as well. Monticello volleyball likes to form great character, and I love that about our program.”
Now that the season is over Holker can focus solely on her recovery.
“Recovery is going to be long,” Holker said. “I do hope to be playing next year. I will most likely end up missing pre-season, but I think I should be back for regular season.”
COVID-19 has affected her more than she thought it would and it made for a weird start to her junior year, but for the most part she’s adapted fairly well.
Her teammates looked up to her the whole season because she set such a great example.
“It is honestly such an honor that my team relies on me, and puts so much trust in me,” Holker said. “I have high standards to meet, but I have the best group of girls by me so it’s not overwhelming at all.”
Holker hopes to play volleyball in college and has been talking to a few schools, but with the knee injury it might slow the recruiting process.
Right now she’s focusing on her recovery and staying positive through it all.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
