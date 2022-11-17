Sophia Haase against Zimmerman

Senior Sophia Haase juggles the ball against Zimmerman. Haase scored Monticello's first goal in the section final game, Thursday, Oct. 20 at STMA High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Concordia-St. Paul soccer head coach Steve Bellis has announced nine incoming freshmen for the 2023 season on National Signing Day.

The 2023 signing class includes Alexis Celentano (Cary, III. / Centennial HS), Sophia Haase (Monticello, Minn. / Monticello HS), Kenzie Kane (Bloomington, Minn. / Kennedy HS), Allie Jo Kirkpatrick (Broomfield, Colo. / Jefferson Academy), Neely Kunz (Belgium, Wis. / Ozaukee), Adrienne Linehan (Waconia, Wis. / Waconia HS), Alexa Pettit (Mount Pleasant, Wis. / Union Grove), Elena Siekas (Spring, Texas. / Klein HS) and Lauren Vacek (Frisco, Texas. / Wakeland HS).

