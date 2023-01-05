On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Grace Sawatzke was the first player to have her number retired by the Monticello Girls Basketball program. Sawatzke’s number 10 banner was revealed during the pre-game ceremony before their game against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sawatzke is the program’s all-time leader with 2,014 points, 508 assists, and 384 steals. The Magic also made their first three state tournament appearances with Sawatzke on the team.
Activities Director Gary Revenig and Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen gave short speeches about Sawatzke before Grace herself took to the podium and addressed everybody in attendance.
Revenig told a story about Grace scoring her 2,000th career point in a section playoff game. He kept that basketball in his office for nine years and gave the ball to Geyen to present to Sawatzke at the ceremony.
Sawatzke started off by thanking everyone for attending and mentioned that when she looked back at her time in Monticello she thought of a few special moments.
She thanked her coaches for putting in “countless hours” to help guide the team to three straight state tournament appearances. She thanked all her coaches from the Monticello youth program, through AAU, middle school, and beyond.
She thanked her former teammates and their commitment to the program. She thanked the Monticello community for packing the gym during her playing days. She also thanked her teachers, family, and friends.
She specifically mentioned her dad for putting in the time to help her practice at the gym day in and day out and putting in great effort toward her basketball career.
Sawatzke talked about how she didn’t have anything fancy to help advance her career, it was all hard work.
“My first pair of basketball shoes was a pair of K-Mart black and white AND1 zip-up shoes, nothing special. I didn’t have a basketball hoop in my yard at the time. I didn’t have a private trainer, but I did have a couple of tennis balls, and an old basketball,” said Sawatzke.
Grace wanted to jersey retirement to be a symbol for the younger generation of girls basketball players that they can do whatever they set their minds to.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.