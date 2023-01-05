Grace Sawatzke

2014 MHS graduate Grace Sawatzke gives a speech at her jersey retirement ceremony, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Grace Sawatzke was the first player to have her number retired by the Monticello Girls Basketball program. Sawatzke’s number 10 banner was revealed during the pre-game ceremony before their game against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sawatzke is the program’s all-time leader with 2,014 points, 508 assists, and 384 steals. The Magic also made their first three state tournament appearances with Sawatzke on the team.

Activities Director Gary Revenig and Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen gave short speeches about Sawatzke before Grace herself took to the podium and addressed everybody in attendance.

Monti basketball banners

Grace Sawatzke’s banner hangs in the rafters next to Nate Holmstadt’s as the only two basketball players to have their numbers retired in Monticello High School history.  

