Monticello recaptures magic in win over Vikings

Monticello girls soccer hosted North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Magic were hungry for a win looking to keep their recent momentum going coming off their 1-0 win over Big Lake.
The red and black came out the gates looking fast and precise. Making quality runs, finding space, and moving the ball.
The Vikings did get on the board first. After earning a corner kick the ball was deflected out in front of the net with a bunch of bodies surrounding the ball inside the 18 yard box and the Vikings were able to make use of the chaos finding the back of the net for a 1-0 about 16 minutes into the game.
Monticello kept coming with several chances so it was only a matter of time until they found an equalizer.
Goalkeeper Kallie Finkbeiner made an incredible save with 19 minutes remaining in the half to keep it a one goal game.
With just five minutes left in the half Monticello had their best chance to date to tie the game. Lucy Shaffer was taken down inside the box and was rewarded with a penalty kick. Her shot pinged off the crossbar and the play was whistled dead after Shaffer was the first one to touch the ball again after her shot.
The Vikings held onto their 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
Bella Vasoli had enough of that. Just three minutes and 14 seconds into the half Vasoli rifled a shot that hit the far post and bounced into the net and made it a 1-1 game.
The sophomore midfielder almost scored again shortly thereafter off a free kick, but the volley went over the net and Monticello would have to keep coming.
The Magic found the go-ahead goal in the form of Olivia Hanson. She scored with 31:22 left in the half for a 2-1 advantage.
Monticello continued to play hard and fast, continuing to apply pressure coming up with more scoring chances. With 21:21 left in the half, Makayla Irish was brought down inside the box and the Magic had another penalty kick.
As Irish was lining up for her kick, the Vikings goalie was taunting her saying “Look at me. Look at me. I know where you’re going.” Irish responded by promptly beating the keeper with her shot and increasing the Magic lead 3-1.
Nursing the two goal lead, Finkbeiner was called upon once again to make an incredible acrobatic save, leaping into the air and pushing a shot up over the crossbar.
North Branch did convert on a penalty kick of their own with 14:30 left in the game, but it was too little too late as Monticello held on to win.
It was a quality win for the Magic. They looked like the better team from start to finish and even giving up an early goal didn’t deter the girls at all and they continued to play their brand of soccer. It was a good effort that led to their 3-2 victory.
“The first half we definitely controlled the run of play early on. They got a corner kick, created some chaos in the box and got one in. I thought that was a turning point and things kind of shifted back and forth for the rest of that half. That’s what we talked about at halftime, imposing our will for 40 minutes,” said Nathan Budish.
Budish wanted his team to make a concerted effort to play their style of soccer for all 40 minutes and not letting off the gas pedal. They were able to do that in the second half.
“That’s something we’ve been working on. Really taking the initiative to play the way we know that we can. We know when we do that we are a pretty strong team. It’s a fun style of soccer. It’s an effective style of soccer and it’s the way we want to have our style of play. And when we do that I think we have a good chance of doing some good things this year,” added Budish.
That style of play has them now officially sitting with a three game winning streak and the team is playing with good form right now.
Monticello 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Their third straight win came in the form of a 3-0 shutout of Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Becker 0, Monticello 7
Monticello hosted Becker for a home game on Monday. The Magic dominated the entire way en route to their fourth straight win. Bella Vasoli scored two goals and had two assists. Vasoli now has four goals and two assists in the last three games. Lucy Schaffer also had two goals and an assist against Becker. Other goal scorers were Adrienne Hanson, Chloe Beaudry, and Olivia Hanson.
