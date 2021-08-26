You are the owner of this article.
Monticello preparing for return to gridiron

football captains

The 2021 Magic football captains. From left to right, Joe Schluender, Austin Marquette, Wyatt Sawatzke, and Anthony Staryszak.

 Jeremy Lagos

Last year Monticello football finished 5-2 and look to build upon that with new head coach, Andy Pierskalla. They won their two playoffs games last year and ended on a high note. Pierskalla mentioned that ending on a high note is important. Normally only the state champion finished their season with a win so ending the season on a win is huge.

Monticello football is led by 14 seniors and 16 returning varsity players from last season. It’s an experienced group that has varsity snaps under their belt. Head Coach Pierskalla said as a first year coach having that veteran group is huge so they can focus on refining their skills and not spend time with the more mundane basics of football.

The goal is to stay healthy and to leave a positive legacy from the seniors and begin new traditions. A veteran group will be the key to success this season as they transition to a new era of Monticello football. It should be another good team and a quest for a berth to the state tournament is a definite possibility.

