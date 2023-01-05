Brayden Dunn

Senior forward Brayden Dunn handles the puck in the offensive zone against St. Cloud, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the MAC in St. Cloud. Dunn finished the game with an assist.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello boys hockey team struggled mightily on the power play in their 4-1 loss to the St. Cloud Crush to open up the Granite City Showcase at the MAC in St. Cloud on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The Moose were 1-for-8 on the man advantage and gave up a short-handed goal during the first period.

They finished the holiday tournament with back-to-back wins, but the offense had difficulty creating chances against the Crush. Shot totals favored St. Cloud 31 to 15. The Moose finished with exactly five in each period.

