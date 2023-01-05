The Monticello boys hockey team struggled mightily on the power play in their 4-1 loss to the St. Cloud Crush to open up the Granite City Showcase at the MAC in St. Cloud on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The Moose were 1-for-8 on the man advantage and gave up a short-handed goal during the first period.
They finished the holiday tournament with back-to-back wins, but the offense had difficulty creating chances against the Crush. Shot totals favored St. Cloud 31 to 15. The Moose finished with exactly five in each period.
It was a disappointing first period as Monticello had three power play chances and left the period trailing 1-0 after giving up a shorty.
Their first power play occurred early when St. Cloud’s Jack Fitch was called for a holding minor and sent to the box at 3:09. The Crush killed that penalty, but then Fitch was sent to the box again at 5:15 for a too-many-men minor went right back on the power play.
The Crush got the game’s first chance despite being down a man. St. Cloud won an offensive zone draw and senior forward Blake O’Hara (Karsten Neuerberg, Sheldon Shyiak) scored at 6:35 to take a 1-0 lead.
Later after an offensive zone turnover, the Moose gave up a breakaway and junior defenseman Brodie Mich took a holding penalty to prevent a shot and sent St. Cloud on the power play for the first time. The penalty kill had a good day, going 4-for-4 and the score remained 1-0 at the end of the first despite the Moose eventually getting a third power play chance.
St. Cloud got on the board early in the second. Jackson Sheetz (Devan Finnegan, Fitch) scored at 1:21 to double St. Cloud’s lead to 2-0. Sheetz beat junior goalie Owen Soderholm weak side while Soderholm was sliding over to make the save.
Monticello’s offensive struggles continued. They couldn’t establish any extended time in the offensive zone which limited their scoring chances. They generated a few good rushes but didn’t create their first great chance until late in the period.
At 9:26 junior defenseman, Cameron Schmitz went to the box for a cross-checking minor. The Moose killed the penalty and then got a power play of their own when senior forward Andrew Cumming went to the box for interference at 13:25.
The Crush killed the penalty and 30 seconds later added to their lead. Senior forward Ben Eiynck (Ryan Behl, Joe Hess) ripped a shot off the iron and into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead that St. Cloud took into the third.
Monticello’s best scoring chance happened on their last power play of the second but the shooter whiffed on a shot. Otherwise, they had a hard time moving the puck cleanly and getting shots on net.
Junior forward Gunnar Simon (junior forward Roman Thompson, senior forward Brayden Dunn) scored a power play goal at 8:30 of the third to get the Moose on the board. St. Cloud took four penalties in the third period but Monticello scored just once. Cumming scored with 31 seconds left and St. Cloud won 4-1.
Soderholm made 27 saves in the loss (.871 save percent).
The loss ended a three-game winning streak, but they won their last two games and are now 5-1 over their last six. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Monticello beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-1. Senior forward Quintin Brooks, senior defenseman Alec Mayer, Dunn, and Simon scored. Dunn added two assists, senior forward Robbie Harris had two assists, and Schmitz also had two assists in the win. Soderholm made 34 saves on 35 shots (.971 percent).
On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, they beat River Lakes 4-2. Senior defenseman Brady Bergstrom scored two goals while senior forward Tyler Miller and Thompson had the other two goals. Brooks had two assists. Soderholm made 16 saves on 18 shots (.889 percent) for his fifth win of the season.
Monticello (5-4-1, 3-0-1 Mississippi 8) hosts Providence Academy (6-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena for their only game of the week. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 Monti plays Princeton (5-4, 1-2 M8) at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. Thursday, Jan. 12 the Moose host Chisago Lakes (0-4-1, 0-0-1 M8) at 7 p.m.
