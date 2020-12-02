Monticello named the top high school sports community in Minnesota

Monticello has claimed the title of Top High School
Sports Community in Minnesota.
Through the efforts of Monticello High School Athletic Director Gary Revenig and his athletic staff, the Magic topped a rankings system designed to measure community engagement.
The accolade was awarded by software company VNN, whose sports marketing platform powers 2,500 high school athletic departments across 40 states including monticello-magic.com.
By quantifying community support from July 2019 through August 2020 with a unique weighted average, each school received a score that could be compared across VNN’s network.
The four main criteria of the average included popularity of content posted about the school’s sports teams (35 percent), coach involvement (20 percent), student body and fan engagement (35 percent) and positive influence within the company (10 percent).
This was designed to level the playing field so schools of all sizes had an equal chance of reaching the top.
See the full list of winners below.
Region winners:
Midwest: Noblesville High School (IN)
West: Godinez High School (CA)
Northeast: Sherwood High School (MD)
Category top placers:
Relationships and development: Northmont High School (OH)
Coach support: (tie) West Bloomfield High School (MI) and Eastview High School (MN)
Community interest: Bellaire High School (OH)
Community engagement: Easley High School (SC)
State winners:
Alabama: Hoover High School
Arizona: Scottsdale Preparatory Academy
Arkansas: Benton High School
California: Godinez High School
Colorado: Gateway High School
Florida: South Fork High School
Georgia: Parkview High School
Idaho: Nampa High School
Illinois: Dunlap High School
Indiana: Noblesville High School
Iowa: Grinnell Community High School
Kansas: De Sota High School
Kentucky: Henry County High School
Louisiana: John Curtis Christian High School
Maryland: Sherwood High School
Massachusetts: Ludlow High School
Michigan: Lapeer High School
Minnesota: Monticello High School
Missouri: Jefferson High School
Nebraska: Millard West High School
Nevada: SLAM! Charter School
North Carolina: D H Conley High School
Ohio: Reynoldsburg High School
Oklahoma: Blanchard High School
Oregon: South Salem High School
Pennsylvania: Ringgold High School
South Carolina: Easley High School
Tennessee: Maryville High School
Texas: Temple High School
Utah: Maple Mountain High School
Virginia: Cosby High School
Wisconsin: Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.