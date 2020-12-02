You have permission to edit this article.
Monticello named the top high school sports community in Minnesota

Monticello has claimed the title of Top High School

Sports Community in Minnesota.

Through the efforts of Monticello High School Athletic Director Gary Revenig and his athletic staff, the Magic topped a rankings system designed to measure community engagement.

The accolade was awarded by software company VNN, whose sports marketing platform powers 2,500 high school athletic departments across 40 states including monticello-magic.com.

By quantifying community support from July 2019 through August 2020 with a unique weighted average, each school received a score that could be compared across VNN’s network.

The four main criteria of the average included popularity of content posted about the school’s sports teams (35 percent), coach involvement (20 percent), student body and fan engagement (35 percent) and positive influence within the company (10 percent).

This was designed to level the playing field so schools of all sizes had an equal chance of reaching the top.

See the full list of winners below.

Region winners:

Midwest: Noblesville High School (IN)

West: Godinez High School (CA)

Northeast: Sherwood High School (MD)

Category top placers:

Relationships and development: Northmont High School (OH)

Coach support: (tie) West Bloomfield High School (MI) and Eastview High School (MN)

Community interest: Bellaire High School (OH)

Community engagement: Easley High School (SC)

State winners:

Alabama: Hoover High School

Arizona: Scottsdale Preparatory Academy

Arkansas: Benton High School

California: Godinez High School

Colorado: Gateway High School

Florida: South Fork High School

Georgia: Parkview High School

Idaho: Nampa High School

Illinois: Dunlap High School

Indiana: Noblesville High School

Iowa: Grinnell Community High School

Kansas: De Sota High School

Kentucky: Henry County High School

Louisiana: John Curtis Christian High School

Maryland: Sherwood High School

Massachusetts: Ludlow High School

Michigan: Lapeer High School

Minnesota: Monticello High School

Missouri: Jefferson High School

Nebraska: Millard West High School

Nevada: SLAM! Charter School

North Carolina: D H Conley High School

Ohio: Reynoldsburg High School

Oklahoma: Blanchard High School

Oregon: South Salem High School

Pennsylvania: Ringgold High School

South Carolina: Easley High School

Tennessee: Maryville High School

Texas: Temple High School

Utah: Maple Mountain High School

Virginia: Cosby High School

Wisconsin: Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School

