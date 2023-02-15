On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Monticello Moose boys hockey team made and delivered 400 sandwiches to The Sandwich Project MN, a grassroots organization that helps deliver about 2,200 sandwiches a week to local food shelf/shelter partners.
The sandwiches the Moose delivered went to Immanuel Tabernacle Street Ministry in Robbinsdale. Rev. Madalyn Fields has a street outreach ministry she uses the sandwiches for on a weekly basis, according to Amy Stephan, the Administrator/Director for The Sandwich Project. “We appreciate the help and support,” said Stephan.
Kristine Nelson, wife of Moose Head Coach Eric Nelson, signed the team up to make the sandwiches. Kristine then delivered them after they were finished.
The team originally collaborated with the RiverHawks a couple of years ago to work with The Sandwich Project, so this is the second time that Monticello hockey players have helped the cause.
“My wife kind of searches out these projects to kind of give the boys a sense of giving back to the community,” said Eric Nelson. “There’s a greater good. There are people less fortunate than you are so we’re going to give back to them. She’s a big driver of that.”
The team made an assembly line to make the sandwiches inside Moose Sherritt Ice Arena and got to work on making the 400 sandwiches.
“We want to give back to the community because they’re helping us out with all their support,” added Nelson.
The team enjoys doing these types of projects. It’s a great team building experience while also doing some great community work in the process.
“It’s awesome to give back because all of us are so fortunate and it’s nice to help those who aren’t as fortunate. It really makes you think about what you have and how blessed you are. I love doing it as a team and even outside too,” said Robbie Harris, a senior who plays for the Moose. “It was super fun. It was just like 30 minutes, all of us boys together, giving back. It’s fun,” Harris said.
Earlier this year the boys got together and made about 30 to 40 blankets for St. Benedict’s in Monticello. The blankets were distributed to the military veterans that are housed there.
