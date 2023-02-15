Monticello Moose sandwich project MN

The Monticello Moose boys hockey team after making 400 sandwiches for The Sandwich Project MN, Wednesday, Feb. 8.

 Photo provided by Eric Nelson / Monticello Moose

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Monticello Moose boys hockey team made and delivered 400 sandwiches to The Sandwich Project MN, a grassroots organization that helps deliver about 2,200 sandwiches a week to local food shelf/shelter partners.

The sandwiches the Moose delivered went to Immanuel Tabernacle Street Ministry in Robbinsdale. Rev. Madalyn Fields has a street outreach ministry she uses the sandwiches for on a weekly basis, according to Amy Stephan, the Administrator/Director for The Sandwich Project. “We appreciate the help and support,” said Stephan.

