The 4th annual Monticello Wrestling Camp was hosted at the Monticello Middle School from Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16.
Patrick McKee and Jacob Bergeland from the University of Minnesota and Solomon Nielson from Augsburg University volunteered to help teach the wrestlers as guest clinicians over the three day camp. Each guest clinician each spent one day with the camp.
McKee was a redshirt junior for the Gophers in 2021-22 leading the team in wins at 125 pounds and becoming an All-American for the second time. He had a record of 26-9 last season, including six wins in the consolation bracket during NCAA’s to earn All-American status. Had 10 victories over ranked opponents, five of those wins came against wrestlers ranked in the top-10. McKee led the Gophers with six pins as well.
Bergeland was also a redshirt junior and All-American wrestling at 141 pounds for Minnesota. He went 24-9 in his first season as a starter and placed seventh at NCAA’s after he beat Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado) in the blood round. He qualified for the NCAA tournament after finishing the Big Ten tournament in third place. To top it all off, he was also an Academic All-Big Ten as well.
Nielsen earned All-American honors at the 174 weight class as a senior for the Aggies and finished the season ranked fourth nationally in division III. He finished the season with a record of 32-5 and had first place finishes at five different tournaments. Nielsen was dominant, winning six matches with pins, seven with technical falls and eight on major decisions.
