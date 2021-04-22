Monticello has 12 Magic seniors sign

A dozen Monticello High School student athletes will play sports at the collegiate level.
The 12 seniors signed national letters of intent at the school’s most recent signing day, Wednesday, April 14.
Jackson Pribyl committed to Bemidji State University to play baseball.
Cal Schmitz committed to become a Northern State University Wolf to play baseball in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Gabriella Witschen will be running cross country next fall at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
Gus Hangsleben will play football for the University of Jamestown Jimmies in Jamestown, North Dakota..
Sam Valor committed to Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina to play football.
Miah Olson will play soccer at Bemidji State University.
Bree Yetzer committed to Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan to play lacrosse.
Emma Cordell will also be playing lacrosse at the next level for the Notre Dame of Cleveland Falcons in South Euclid, Ohio..
Morgynn Spears is heading to Fayette, Iowa-based Upper Iowa University to play lacrosse.
Mason Soucy committed to play lacrosse at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois where he will become a Spartan.
Hannah Mayer signed to play tennis at the Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Mackenzie Dunn will play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in River Falls, Wisconsin.
