Kim Nygaard continues her reign as the track and field head coach for the girls team. She is assisted by Gail Grieme (distance), Jason Telecky (throws), Lisa Nygaard (vault and hurdles) and James Pollworth (jumps).
The girls ran the gauntlet in 2021 as Mississippi 8 conference champions, winning all their conference meets. They placed fifth at the section meet.
In last year’s two class system, the squad placed in 17 of the 18 events at the section meet. Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte, Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich and Emelia Skistad made up the 4x200 relay team that went to state.
Mendoza-Brunotte also went to state in the 400 and Gabby Witschen ran in the 3200. The 4x200 placed 2nd at state with a new school record of 1:43 for Class AA. Track and field is now a three class system which will be more fitting for Monticello as they no longer have to compete with the biggest schools in the state anymore.
“We were the ‘little fish’ with the big schools,” stated Nygaard.
Lily Johnson, Ashanti Guertin, Elise Yeager and Witschen are all collegiate athletes that graduated from the team last year. All four compete in both cross country and track and field for their respective colleges. Johnson for Bemidji State University, Guertin for Valley City in N.D., Elise Yeager at St. Ben’s and Witschen for St. Thomas.
Seniors Erin Yager, Emmerich, Mendoza-Brunotte and junior Lexi Kotenbeutl will lead the team as captains for this season.
There are lofty expectations for this group.
“The goal for this squad is to keep their undefeated streak in conference for duals, tris, and quads. They have done this since the M8 was created. Another goal is to be top three at the Mega Meet in early May, top three in conference (with hopes of repeating), top three at section 5AA this season, and advancing as many as possible to state. With the new three class system, our girls have opportunities in sprinting, jumping, distance and relays based on last year’s individual performances and the teams within the section 5AA,” stated Nygaard.
The expectations are high, but so is the hunger for the girls to thrive. Many of the young ladies have strong chances to break school records. Skistad (lower her own 100 record of 12.6), Emmerich in the 200, Mendoza-Brunotte in 400 and long jump, Hope Guertin in the 300 hurdles, the 4x100, 4x200 relays and the distance runners that placed fifth at the state cross country meet in Meah Morris, Josey Nygaard, Lexi Rimmer, Makenna Lutes and Isabel Mahoney.
Nygaard loves working with the girls as they all have come closely together, “our team works as one. They support each other, remain positive through any weather condition, obstacles, and teams they’re competing against. They work hard daily and have fun doing it. I am so honored to work with this group yearly. They become family and always will be family. They know we are a sisterhood that is there for each other and we support each other in all events,” stated Nygaard.
