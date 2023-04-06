monticello girls track seniors 2023

The 2023 Monticello girls track seniors. Back row, Olivia Hanson, Lexi Kothenbeutel, Lily Manning, Anabella Witschen and Elena Lusiardi. Front row, Graycee Roubinek, Sam Brown, Eleanor Cummings and Sophia Haase.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Head Coach: Kim Nygaard (28th season)

Assistant coaches: Gail Grieme, Jason Telecky, Lisa Nygaard, James Pollworth

