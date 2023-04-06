• Head Coach: Kim Nygaard (28th season)
• Assistant coaches: Gail Grieme, Jason Telecky, Lisa Nygaard, James Pollworth
• Last year’s conference meet finish: conference, section and state champions (first in program history)
• Top returners: Graycee Roubinek, Allison Hart, Kathrine Lemke, Olivia Hanson, Camenae Gustafson, Lexi Kothenbeutel (throwers). Sophia Haase, Shalyn Adams, Kennedy McCalla, Roz Landkammer, Katrina Hellman, Bella Witschen and Meah Morris (distance). Sasha Steinbach, Emelia Skistad, Kaela Skistad, Alisha Grue, Lauren Hansen and Kacie Lilledahl (sprinters/jumpers).
The Monticello girls’ track and field team is coming off the first state championship in program history and just the second team state title in school history. The first was the 2011 girls’ track and field team, led by Grieme and assisted by Kim Nygaard.
Last season the Magic went undefeated in conference meets and look to repeat that feat this season. They’re off to a great start with a strong showing at the Tootsie Pop Invite. Emelia Skistad broke the indoor 200 school record during the meet with a time of 27.33 seconds.
Nygaard brings a strong sense of team unity and always emphasizes the importance of team over self. The girls do a great job of following that leadership and buying into the culture. The goal for the defending Class AA state champions is to return as many individuals and relays to the state meet as possible.
Meet schedule (subject to change)
• Tuesday, April 4 in Monticello (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 11 @ Becker (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 18 @ Cambridge-Isanti (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 in Monticello (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2 @ Buffalo (4 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 4 @ Cambridge-Isanti (4 p.m.)
• Saturday, May 6 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School (9:30 a.m.)
• Tuesday, May 9 @ Brainerd (True Team Sections - 3 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 16 in Monticello (5 p.m.)
• Wednesday, May 24 @ Big Lake (conference meet - 11 a.m.)
• Wednesday, May 31 in Monticello (section meet - 3 p.m.)
• Friday, June 2 in Monticello (section finals - 9:30 a.m.)
